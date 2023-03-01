New York State Department of State Rochester Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; March 8th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ROCHESTER REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; March 8th, 2023 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

Greece Town Hall

Community Room A & B

1 Vince Tofany Boulevard

Rochester, NY 14612

And

New York State Department of State

One Commerce Plaza

99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 505

Albany, NY 12231

*Please note: All guests and visitors coming to the Albany location will be required to have picture ID and check in with security on the ATM side of the lobby where they will receive a badge to enter the building at One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue. Please afford yourself extra time to accommodate checking in at the security desk. Thank you for your cooperation.

WHO: Rochester Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Wednesday; March 8th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Rochester Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Join meeting

More ways to join:

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m5d7ad61f7c47c875f60c9e919e70a69f

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 464 4570

Meeting password: 5PfmiRK4Sy4

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-518-549-0500,,1614644570## US (English Menu)

Join by phone

+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)

Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.