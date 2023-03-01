Submit Release
New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; March 16th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; March 16th, 2023 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

 

Hughes State Office Building

333 East Washington Street

Main Hearing Room, First Floor

Syracuse, NY 13202

 

WHO:

Syracuse Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Thursday; March 16th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
 

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here: 

Join meeting

 

More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mc85cdbc2224675adda1470838988dd6e

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 031 5968

Meeting password: CpVdmZPk657

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)  
+1-518-549-0500,,1610315968## US (English Menu) 

Join by phone  
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)  

Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected] 
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132. 

