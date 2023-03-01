USATF INDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS LOUISVILLE MARCH 10-12th TO HOST 1036 ENTRANTS, 20 WORLD MASTERS RECORD HOLDERS
LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATED, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 52 AMERICAN RECORD HOLDERS, OLYMPIANS, Athletes 25-100 years old, and 69 Kentucky entries (34 from Louisville) also at Masters Track & Field Championships.
The 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville and will host 1036 entrants, including 20 World Masters Record Holders, 52 American Record Holders, Olympians, athletes 25-100 years old, and 34 Louisville area entries (69 from Kentucky).
The facility is located at 30289 W Muhammed Ali Boulevard, Louisville 40212. Opened in February 2021, it is already recognized as one of the fastest and most competitive indoor track facilities in the world.
Events begin at 8 am each day and run through 6:30 pm Friday, 7:30 pm Saturday, and 4:30 pm Sunday. Media is welcome. There is no admission charge for spectators in the 4100-seat arena.
Olympians attending include three-time Olympic race walker Michelle Rohl, 57, of Mansfield, PA (1992, 1996, and 2000). She now tears up the track setting multiple age group records in 2022 in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m runs in the W55-59 age group.
James Barrineau, 67, Burke, VA, Olympic finalist in the High Jump in 1976 and member of the 1980 team that did not go to Moscow because of the US boycott; he is entered in the High Jump and Shot Put.
Five athletes are 90+ including 100-year-old Roy Englert, Springfield, VA, planning to run the 400, 800, and 1500 meters.
Perhaps one of the most exciting races could be the M70 60m meters, with former World Champion Oscar Peyton of Accokeek, MD, actor Damien Leake (in Apocalypse Now and some 70 other movies and now appearing in Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on TV), who is an American masters record-holder in the M65-69 100m, and Louisville’s own Tim Jenkins, 100-meter finalist in last year’s Lexington outdoor USATF masters championships. Tim has overcome abuse, addiction, and homelessness to become an inspiring and competitive national masters athlete.
Over 150 USATF Registered Clubs are represented, which foretells a hard-fought battle for the top three team trophies, for men’s, women’s, and the overall win based on team scoring.
The meet website includes a detailed schedule and list of entrants:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2023/2023-usatf-masters-indoor-championships
LOUISVILLE COMMUNITY
To give back to the local communities who give so much to us each spring and summer, we are partnering with two local charities: A Place to Sleep, which provides beds for children who do not have one, and Home of the Innocents which provides residential care for children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. New bedding supplies (pillows, pillowcases, sheets, blankets, and comforters primarily twin-sized and toddler/crib sized) will be collected for A Place to Sleep and necessary personal care items for Home of the Innocents at the Executive Committee table. The items will be donated to the organizations at the end of the meet. There will also be a jar for cash donations and checks as well.
KY Media: Link to KY athletes entered: https://tinyurl.com/2p8pb9by
(For info, athlete interviews and onsite) Bob Weiner 202-306-1200/202-329-1700 weinerpublic@comcast.net or Sandy Lee Triolo mtfcommchair@gmail.com
Robert Weiner and Sandy Lee Triolo
