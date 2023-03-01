BLAH Hotel SEARCH - Putting power back in the right hands

BLAH, an incredible new way to book hotels around the world, has just launched their new booking platform online and is putting the power back with customers

BANGKOK , THAILAND, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangkok welcomes Cross Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit to Blahotelsearch.This stylish hotel in Sukhumvit, Bangkok near the On Nut BTS station, is away from the chaos but close to the action. Shopping malls, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, markets, and the full vibrancy of Bangkok is right on our doorstep.The hotel features a fully-equipped gym, an outdoor swimming pool, and Onsen, inspired by the traditional Japanese spa. Loosen up and free your mind, while we help you find deep relaxation in the heart of Bangkok at our Yan Spa.This stylish hotel offers a range of room types, from standard rooms to suites. All of the rooms provide plenty of modern comfort within a chic and comfortable setting.