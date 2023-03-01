Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck-Mandan area to open at 10 a.m. today due to road conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to poor road conditions, the North Dakota Capitol and state offices in the Bismarck-Mandan area will open at 10 a.m. today. All committee meetings of the Legislative Assembly scheduled for this morning will be postponed. Legislative leaders anticipate hearings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to be held as planned if weather conditions improve.

Agency operations continue, and state team members are asked to work with their agency leaders to ensure continuity of government, including their ability to work remotely, with safety being the No. 1 concern.