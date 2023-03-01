GOP Rep. Gaetz Cited Chinese Propaganda, Failed to Use Perspectify News Index to Distinguish Propaganda from Real News

News tech company Newsmatics recently launched a news propaganda identification service that can help readers avoid falling into the trap of fake news.

Perspectify News Index is an excellent resource for anyone who wants to stay up-to-date on current events without falling prey to propaganda or fake news.”
— Jakub Leps
WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent congressional hearing, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz embarrassed himself by citing the Global Times, a Chinese propaganda outlet.

Ironically, in 2021, Gaetz himself condemned what he called "a fusion of the interest of the Chinese Communist Party and much of the apparatus of the United States government," the Washington Post reported.

The incident underscores the need for politicians, journalists, social media scholars, and all other news consumers to be able to distinguish real news from propaganda.

To help readers navigate the maze of fake news and propaganda, Newsmatics offers its Perspectify News Index, a free tool that uses political labels to distinguish between neutral, right-wing, left-wing, and propaganda/government news sources.

"Perspectify News Index is an excellent resource for anyone who wants to stay up-to-date on current events without falling prey to propaganda or fake news," said Jakub Leps, Chief Content Officer of Newsmatics. "By using this recently launched news tech tool, you can be confident that the news you're reading is accurate and unbiased," added David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics.

Perspectify News Index is free and available at www.perspectify.com.

For the latest news on GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, go to https://www.perspectify.com/?q=Gaetz

About Newsmatics

Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing and the Perspectify mobile app, among others.

About Perspectify

The Perspectify News Index adds perspective to news articles by surfacing essential details about publishers behind the content you read. It is available for free at www.perspectify.com.

Newsmatics is an independent privately held News Tech company headquartered in Washington, DC focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, APEX News Index, and the Perspectify mobile app, among others. The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.

