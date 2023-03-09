Acclaimed Short Film "Mike" Takes Audiences on an Adventure Through the Eyes of an Intellectually Challenged Man

MIKE (Patrick G. Keenan) stands and looks at his dream. Behind the Scenes of "MIKE" MIKE - Award-Winning Short Film

Lucky You Films is excited to announce the release of their short film "Mike", now available for streaming on YouTube.

Films are not just meant to entertain, but to enlighten and inspire. We remind ourselves that every human being has value, dignity, and the potential to touch the lives of others.” — Kent Smith

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Mike" follows the life of Mike played by Patrick G. Keenan (The Blind Side, Homeland), an intellectually challenged man in his mid-50s, who works for his only friend Donald played by Jonathan Bedford (Heaven Sent). The film portrays Mike's journey, which leads him to experience adventure and splendor along the path of life, while also finding himself.The idea for the film came from the personal experience of the award-winning writer, director and producer, Kent Smith ( The Last Passport , Little Package), who has observed his nephew's growth with an intellectual disability. Smith's curiosity about his nephew's future journey as he grows older inspired him to write the story of Mike.Patrick G. Keenan delivers a heartwarming and moving performance as Mike, bringing his character to life with an unwavering innocence and curiosity that is certain to touch the hearts of viewers. Alongside Keenan, Marilyn Carter (The Prince of Tides) and Johanna Jowett (Life as we Know it, Little Package) also give remarkable performances in their roles as Mike's mom and Caroline, respectively."Mike" is a must-see for all ages and will surely make you laugh, cry, and celebrate life while opening your heart to the overlooked. With about one to three percent of the global population having intellectual disabilities, "Mike" offers a unique perspective on their lives and experiences.The short film is professionally filmed by Director of Photography, Steve Saxon, and made with the best indie filmmaking crew in the North Carolina area. The music selection for the film fits every scene perfectly, adding more depth and emotions to the story and was created by the award-winning composer Jason Hausman."Mike" is now available for streaming on YouTube, and the viewers and critics are raving about it. One viewer stated, "It takes a lot to make an older man like me cry, but this film made me fall in love with Mike. I found myself laughing with him. A must-see for all ages." Nerd Nation Magazine Highly recommended the film and gave the film 9 out of 10. Lucky You Films is thrilled to bring "Mike" to audiences worldwide and hopes that the film's message will inspire everyone to appreciate life's ups and downs while still experiencing the moment.To watch "MIKE," visit Lucky You Films YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/VhQAmBQJpRc . For more information about Lucky You Films and its upcoming projects, visit Lucky You Film website.Lucky You Films is a Charlotte, N.C. based production company that produces high-quality films and videos for a variety of clients. The company is committed to creating engaging, thought-provoking content that inspires audiences and fosters positive social change.

Inspiring film about an intellectually challenged man and his dream for adventure, MIKE.