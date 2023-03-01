Submit Release
Peccala Unveils New Service for High Net Worth Individuals and Institutional Investors

Peccala, a fully automated and hassle-free crypto investment platform, launches a new service for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) and Institutional investors

Our clients have been asking for services better tailored to their needs. A distinct offering for professional and HNW investors helps us attract diverse audiences while continuing to be open to all.”
— JJ Jones
PRAGUE, CZECHIA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peccala, a fully automated and hassle-free crypto investment platform, has announced the launch of a new service for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) and Institutional investors on March 1st, 2023.

Founded in 2021, Peccala aims to make crypto investing an effortless, enjoyable, and profitable experience for investors of all levels and backgrounds. It uses custom-built (and proven) algorithmic trading technology to manage customers’ investments for proﬁt 24/7. This vision is backed by early-stage VC fund Antler and forward-thinking angel investors.

The new service will allow investors to invest a minimum of $50K either through a corporate entity or a trust. Peccala aims to provide a great experience, from when investors sign up for an account until they make their first investment with the platform.

The new service provides many benefits that include:
- A dedicated relationship manager to get investors onboarded and provide ongoing support
- A seamless 1-to-1 investment experience
- A dashboard showing the value of their investment in real-time
- Ability to deposit and withdraw crypto from any exchange/crypto wallet
- Ability to open an account for their company/trust
Plus all the great benefits built into the Peccala platform: Active management with high-performance potential, no lock-in period, simple and fair fee structure

Since March 2022, despite the bear market, Peccala has seen remarkable growth: their users have invested $7 million and their market-neutral strategies have already generated over $1 million in profits for their users.
“We have been listening to our clients who were asking for more flexible services tailored to their needs and wants. Having a separate offering for professional and higher net-worth investors helps us attract different audiences to the platform while continuing to be open to all” comments Jeremy Jones, Co-Founder of Peccala.

Peccala is committed to providing investors of all levels and backgrounds the opportunity to experience effortless, enjoyable, and profitable crypto investing. Peccala currently serves a global base of customers who have invested more than $7 million in the past year, and the company is on a mission to empower everyone to participate in the crypto markets.

For more information about the new service, please contact investor.relations@peccala.com or visit www.peccala.com.

