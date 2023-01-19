Peccala Launches Public Beta of its Automated Crypto Investing Platform
Peccala releases the Public Beta of its automated crypto-investing platform after a Closed Beta phase saw them onboard 450 users and accrue $3.2 million in AUM
We’re looking forward to keep on improving our algorithmic trading technology, specifically the performance in sideways markets and to the public release of our web app in Q2 2023”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peccala is excited to announce the Public Beta launch of its automated crypto-investing platform. The update comes after a successful Closed Beta phase, during which they’ve onboarded 450 new users from 30 countries and now have $3.2 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).
“For us, these past months have been full of intense work. We put a lot of effort into making our web application more robust, adding extra security layers for our customers, and improving our proprietary trading technology,” comments Laura Arcade, Co-Founder of Peccala. As a result and despite the bear market, since March 2022, Peccala has seen remarkable growth: their market-neutral strategies have generated between 55% and 80% returns translating into $975k in profits for their users.
This Public Beta release also includes a rebranding for the company, increases in trading performance, and additional improvements to their web app. They're now excited to forego their waitlist and release the platform to the public.
Though the update has been successful, there’s still more work. Looking ahead, Peccala plans to improve the UX and scalability of the web application and obtain a regulatory license in 2023. “We’re looking forward to implementing additional improvements to our algorithmic trading technology, specifically improving the performance in sideways markets and to the public release of our web app in early Q2 2023” continues Laura Arcade.
About Peccala
Founded in 2021, Peccala is a fully automated and hassle-free crypto investment platform for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the complexities of the crypto landscape. We use custom-built (and proven) algorithmic trading technology to manage customers’ investments for proﬁt 24/7.
The company is on a mission to make crypto investing an effortless, enjoyable, and profitable experience for investors of all levels and backgrounds. This vision is backed by early-stage VC fund Antler and forward-thinking angel investors.
For more information visit: www.peccala.com
If you haven’t yet joined us, consider signing up and see what we’re all about.
