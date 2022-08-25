Peccala's rebranding - same core beliefs. A new look!
Big News: Peccala’s Fresh New Rebrand
Our branding communicates the values that are core to Peccala as a company: simple, modern, and inclusive. Our redesigned brand focuses on delivering on promises and creating superior experiences.”PRAGUE, PRAHA , CZECH REPUBLIC, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peccala is thrilled to unveil its refreshed brand identity. We have a new logo, a new look, new colors, and a new website. Although it seems like a big change (and it is), our core beliefs have not changed. Our unwavering commitment to our values, our customers and our core philosophy remains the same.
Peccala’s purpose is to grow together. We aim to grow your wealth with crypto in the simplest way possible, just like our brand identity — simple and to the point. We are here to enable our customer’s success and our own and reshape the crypto industry to make it work for everyone.
Many parts of Peccala make us unique. This includes a hands-off approach to avoid losing time or needing certain skills to trade. We want to work for you and our algorithms too. So you tailor your own risk and withdraw your funds at any time. It’s all part of our way to make things simple and easy to use for anyone and everyone for the moment they enter the crypto space. And the way we deal with our branding is no different. We are looking for excellence and simplicity from the get-go.
As an early-stage startup with limited resources, it can be tempting to put off branding until later... but I strongly believe that creating a strong brand is a necessity early on. For us, it's a great way to make a great first impression and connect with our potential users from the get-go. Our branding also communicates, visually the values that are core to Peccala as a company: simple, modern, and inclusive.
Now with our newly redesigned brand and visual elements, our focus remains on delivering on promises and creating superior customer experiences. Laura Arcade, Peccala’s Co-founder.
Our customers are at the center of everything we do and hope to achieve. With our new branding, we will stay committed to them and provide the same if not better level of support and experience to gain and maintain a trusting collaboration.
