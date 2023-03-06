BluWorkz Launches RFaaS (Real-Forklift as a Service) Pricing Model
BluWorkz's RFaaS pricing model promotes workforce development for government agencies and reducing barriers to entry for enterpriseSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluWorkz, a veteran-operated business that provides workforce development services, is proud to announce the launch of its new pricing model, RFaaS (Real-Forklift as a Service), for its flagship product, REAL-Forklift. RFaaS is a true OPEX (Operating Expenses) model that better determines ROI, reduces the barrier to entry for companies, and provides training, assessment, and data analytics for companies seeking to fill high-demand positions.
REAL-Forklift is an immersive assessment and training tool that uses virtual reality and is designed to provide a cost-effective and scalable solution for companies seeking to fill high-demand forklift operator positions for the non-credentialed workforce. The new RFaaS pricing model makes the REAL-Forklift more accessible and affordable for companies of all sizes and industries. Much like a SaaS (Software as a Servcice) model, companies can now pay for the REAL-Forklift as a monthly operating cost, paying only for the assessments and training they need, without any large capital upfront costs or long-term commitments.
"We are excited to launch RFaaS, a revolutionary pricing model for our flagship product, REAL-Forklift," said BluWorkz CEO, Mike Morgan. "RFaaS makes it easier for companies to access our immersive assessment and training platform, without any large capital purchases. Companies can now pay for REAL-Forklift on a usage basis, making it more affordable and accessible for companies of all sizes and industries." Companies can reduce warehouse accidents, hire better qualified forklift operators and reduce churn withthis technology.
BluWorkz's new RFaaS pricing model also provides benefits for workforce development and government agencies. By making it more affordable and accessible for companies to access assessment and training tools, the RFaaS model can help to bridge the skills gap in the workforce and improve job opportunities for individuals seeking entry-level or non-credentialed work.
BluWorkz's network of schools, non-profits, and workforce development programs can also benefit from the RFaaS pricing model, as they can provide their clients with access to the REAL-Forklift assessments and training without incurring significant costs. This can help to enhance their services and improve the job prospects of their clients, furthering their mission to promote workforce development and reduce unemployment.
Government agencies can also benefit from the RFaaS pricing model, as they can use REAL-Forklift to assess the skills of individuals seeking job training and employment services. The data analytics provided by the REAL-Forklift can help government agencies to identify skills gaps in the workforce, tailor their training programs to meet the needs of local employers, and track the effectiveness of their workforce development initiatives.
"We are committed to providing job training, assesment and placement solutions that benefit not only companies but also individuals seeking employment and the organizations that support them," said Chief Revenue Officer Peter Chronopoulos. "The RFaaS pricing model has the potential to make a significant impact on workforce development and government agencies, and we are excited to see how it will be used to improve job opportunities for people from all backgrounds."
The goal for BluWorkz is to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity to help underserved communities and those looking for work to gain employment in the supply chain and logistics industry.
