House Passes Riccelli Bill to Protect Reproductive Care Providers

OLYMPIA – In a 57-40 vote, the Washington House of Representatives passed a bill to ensure health providers can’t be disciplined for providing legal reproductive health services or gender affirming care in the state. HB 1340, prime sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), is one of several bills passed in the House to protect the right to abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling overturned Roe v. Wade.

Under the bill, health providers couldn’t face disciplinary action or have their licensed denied for “unprofessional conduct” if the care provided was in accordance with Washington state law, regardless of the patient’s residence. Any provider who had been punished under another state’s laws also would not have their license denied here as long as the service was legal and allowed in the state.

“When our health care providers are following the law and protecting their patients, they should be protected too. I’m proud the House voted to put the patients of Washington state first by protecting the doctors, nurses, and staff who provide essential care. This will help ensure Washington remains a place where access to essential healthcare is vigorously protected,” said Riccelli.

###