Issues of Turkmen-Belarusian cooperation discussed in Ashgabat

28/02/2023

On February 28, 2023, political consultations were held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Belarus. The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev, and the Belarusian - by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus I.Nazaruk.

In the frames of a busy agenda of consultations, the parties expressed interest in the development of Turkmen-Belarusian relations. Delegations discussed a wide range of issues regarding political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the effectiveness of the partnership between the foreign ministries was emphasized.

Mutually acceptable cooperation within the framework of international structures, in particular the UN, was noted.

During the meeting, the sides called for intensifying of commercial contacts between the business circles of Turkmenistan and Belarus. In this context, the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission on Economic Cooperation was highlighted.

The parties discussed cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian direction. The positive experience of interaction in the fields of education, science, sport and healthcare was stressed.

