Negotiations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with delegation of Israeli Foreign Ministry

28/02/2023

On February 28 of this year, a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiyev was held with the head of the Department of Eurasia and the Western Balkans of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Juvel Fuhsakh, who arrived on a working visit to Ashgabat.

During the negotiations, the issues of strengthening the Turkmen-Israeli relations were discussed, including the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The parties noted the positive experience of multilateral interaction within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations.

In frames of the meeting diplomats confirmed mutual commitment to further expansion and strengthening of ties between Turkmenistan and Israel.