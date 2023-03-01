Kiraverse Introduces Their New Beta Release Alongside Another Major IP Integration
New feature Allows Users To Play As Digital Assets They OwnNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiraverse, the popular multiplayer game that enables players to import custom characters and trade in-game assets for cryptocurrencies, has just announced the release of their new beta version V1.3. The latest update comes with a significant new integration, which allows players to use digital assets they own, even if they're from non-Kiraverse collections.
Moreover, in collaboration with GameStop, Kiraverse has released a new in-game cosmetic skin featuring Buck the Bunny, one of GameStop's major licensed IPs. Alongside the latest update, 2,000 limited edition Buck the Bunny skins were made available for purchase, which quickly sold out. These skins are now instantly available for in-game use, enhancing the players' overall gaming experience.
This exciting collaboration between Kiraverse and GameStop brings together two unique worlds of gaming and digital assets. With the integration of non-Kiraverse digital assets, players can now explore more possibilities, and the addition of Buck the Bunny skin adds a new element of fun to the game alongside all the other amazing functionality updates. The limited edition skins selling out quickly demonstrates the enthusiasm of Kiraverse's growing player base.
Kiraverse's recent collaboration with GameStop to provide a new in-game cosmetic skin featuring Buck the Bunny is not the only example of IP monetization in the gaming industry. Fortnite, one of the most popular multiplayer games, also utilizes a similar strategy to generate $1B+ yearly revenue from in-game skin sales alone.
In Fortnite, players can purchase skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items featuring popular licensed IPs such as Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars. These licensed cosmetics are often in high demand among players, generating significant revenue for the game's developer, Epic Games.
The success of Fortnite's IP monetization strategy has also led to collaborations with various brands and musicians, including Nike, Travis Scott, and Marshmello. These collaborations have not only increased Fortnite's revenue but also introduced new audiences to the game.
IP monetization is becoming an increasingly common strategy in the gaming industry, as it allows developers to generate revenue while providing players with unique and exciting in-game experiences. With collaborations like Kiraverse and GameStop's Buck the Bunny skin, we can expect to see more creative partnerships and collaborations in the future.
