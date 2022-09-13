Submit Release
Ankr Heading To Binance Blockchain Week Paris

Ankr is an infrastructure partner and a key contributor to the BNB ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankr is an infrastructure partner and a key contributor to the BNB ecosystem as Binance Labs that recently made a strategic investment in the company . Now Ankr's Head of DeFi is speaking at Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022 conference running this week from September 14-16.

Tickets for Binance Blockchain Week can be found here.

Filipe Goncalves, Ankr’s Head of DeFi, will be speaking about the future of Liquid Staking. He will showcase how Ankr Staking is building the future of composable DeFi protocols with liquid staking powering innovative DeFi rewards structures.
When: Sept. 15th at 12:30-13:00
Where: Palais des Congrès de Paris (level 1)

Ankr’s booth will be located in the main area with all others.

The full BBW schedule can be viewed here.

Ankr's users can stake BNB and seven other assets on Ankr Staking while maintaining liquidity.
Ankr has all of the RPC services, including free low-latency connections to serve BSC (or any other major PoS chain) requests. Here are the public Community RPC endpoints: https://www.ankr.com/protocol/

Ankr’s ecosystem is growing quickly with new projects using the new decentralized infrastructure to power dApps, DeFi platforms, exchanges, games, and more.

BBW Paris is going to be another massive event for Web3 this year with Ankr and a lot of other projects featured.

