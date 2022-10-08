CEO of MNNT ecosystem is speaking at Future Blockchain Summit 2022 [GITEX]
Michael Christine, CEO of MNNT, is speaking at Future Blockchain Summit 2022UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Christine, CEO of MNNT, a full-service gaming, software and blockchain development company specializing in immersive entertainment and next-generation data privacy will be speaking at the world-famous Gitex Global tech conference, October 10th, 2022. The event will gather top speakers from all over the world, including C-level executives from Cisco, Huawei, Meta, Sandbox, Mastercard, Siemens, etc.
GITEX is gathering over 100 000 attendees and exhibitors at Dubai World Trade Centre. There are representatives of the Government of UAE, developers, investors, startups, big corporations executives and many others. Speakers are arriving from all over the globe to discuss the hottest topics in the blockchain industry. The conference is taking 4 days, from October 10th to October 14th.
Michael Christine’s topic is “Enterprise adoption of Metaverse”. He will be speaking at TDeFi Pavilion, Zabeel Hall 4, on the first day of the conference, October 10th, 2022. The time of the speaking session: 12.30 pm.
More about MNNT:
MNNT offers gamers and developers worldwide the solutions necessary to build, create and enjoy blockchain-based games, NFT collections, and crypto-based economies, on a lightning fast, secure, and decentralized layer-2 network.
MNNT is a premier, full-service, gaming, software, blockchain, and mobile application development hub that specializes in creating custom end-to-end solutions, immersive entertainment, and enterprise solutions in the rapidly evolving tech business environment. MNNT’s international teams span across 5 continents, and is rapidly expanding its reach in entertainment, AR/VR visualization and data authentication.
Michael Christine, Esq. is MNNT's Chief Executive Officer and also a Miami-based trial attorney with a background in financial regulatory law and business law. Michael has been recognized as a top 40 under 40 Black Attorney in the United States and has served as a consultant for early-stage crypto-related projects dating back to 2017.
