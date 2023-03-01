Lucky You Films Award-Winning Comedy Short Film "Little Package" Now Available on YouTube

Award Winning Comedy Short Film, Little Package Little Package (Johanna Jowett and Jason Allen King) "Little Package" : Over-the-top mobsters, Jules and Shorty (Mike Platarote Jr. andBryan Pierce)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky You Films is excited to announce the release of its award-winning short film, " Little Package ," on YouTube. The film, which has received critical acclaim from film festivals worldwide, is now available to a wider audience on the popular video-sharing platform."Little Package" tells the story of a family that gets themselves into hot water after a mysterious package shows up on their front porch by accident. Meanwhile, the owners of the package, which turn out to be on the shady side, attempt to salvage the little package before their boss finds out.Directed by Kent Smith (The Last Passport) and starring Johanna Jowett (Life as We Know It), Jason Allen King (The Hunger Games), and Patrick G. Keenan (The Blind Side), "Little Package" has won multiple awards, including Best Short Film at the Foothills Film Festival and the Stranger Days Independent Film Festival, as well as Audience Award at the Charlotte Film Festival. The film has been praised for its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and striking visuals."We are thrilled to bring 'Little Package' to a wider audience on YouTube," said Kent Smith, producer/director/co-writer of the film. "This film has resonated with audiences around the world, and we hope that it will continue to make people laugh and surprise viewers on YouTube."Kent Smith, explained his creative vision by expressing his desire to find comedy in the situation at hand, drawing inspiration from Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb". He aimed to infuse suspense in a manner reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" and to present hard life decisions in a comedic way like a John Hughes films, all in service of developing the characters' personalities. Acknowledging the varied ways people handle stress, he sought to create unique cinematic views that would heighten the sense of unease and anxiety as the story's tension played out mostly in the characters' minds. When the mysterious package arrives, Smith aimed to intensify the tension with faster cuts while staying true to the comedic nature of the situation.The film was based on a true story and written by Kent Smith and Christian Shonts. Steve Saxon served as the Director of Photography, and despite Covid-related limitations, we were able to shoot the film in just three days with a dedicated crew.To watch "Little Package," visit the Lucky You Films YouTube channel at Little Package. For more information about Lucky You Films and its upcoming projects, visit Lucky You Films website Lucky You Films is a Charlotte, N.C. based production company that produces high-quality films and videos for a variety of clients. The company is committed to creating engaging, thought-provoking content that inspires audiences and fosters positive social change.

