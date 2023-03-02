Sumit Tomar New Adura LED Solutions CEO; Brings Over 20 Years Manufacturing Experience
Sumit comes with significant expertise in EMS and with him onboard, we are confident that Adura will meet the demands of its customers and exceed growth expectations.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) — an unlevered buyout firm — has announced Sumit Tomar as Adura LED Solutions’ (“Adura”) new CEO. Global electronics manufacturer, Adura is a manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) for high performance LED lighting.
— Mark Papp, Tide Rock YieldCo President
Sumit Tomar is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in driving rapid revenue growth, change management for productivity improvement, and scaling up electronic manufacturing at private and public companies.
“We’re excited to have Sumit lead Adura as CEO. Adura is a leader in the manufacturing and assembly of PCBs for LED Lighting Modules and Equipment,” says Mark Papp, Tide Rock YieldCo President. “Sumit comes with significant expertise in EMS and with him onboard, we are confident that Adura will meet the demands of its customers and exceed growth expectations.”
Tide Rock acquired Adura in late 2022, to continue to diversify its growing portfolio of manufacturing companies including Fabcon and Accu-Fab for metal fabrication and solutions, Plastic Molding Technology for plastic component manufacturing, Interconnect Solutions Company for overmolded cables and electromechanical assembly, and CableMaster for cable and wire distribution. The company continues to add capacity to support a growing customer demand with the intention of establishing long-term partnerships in multiple regions.
Based in Southern California, Adura is a manufacturer of all types of LED modules. Its unique, patented SinkPADTM PCB technology offers exceptional thermal management, extending the life and performance of high-powered LED modules by making their lighting fixture run cooler and more efficiently.
“I look forward to driving rapid revenue growth at Adura,” said Tomar. “Adura’s SInkPAD is a game changing PCB technology for managing thermals in industrial lighting, high power energy conversion for industrial and automotive applications and high power RF amplifiers for wireless communication systems”
Adura’s technology innovation coupled with highly automated manufacturing is critical for US-based electronic manufacturing companies to avoid supply chain disruptions in future. Tomar’s expertise in scaling up electronic manufacturing, as well as his experience in integrating companies, will be extremely valuable in driving growth at Adura.
Tomar holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and completed the Advance Finance Program at The Wharton School of business.
Most recently, he was President and CEO of pSemi Corporation. Prior to this, he held executive management positions at Qorvo, Texas Instruments and Skyworks Solutions Inc.. His experience spans in building and scaling-up large scale semiconductor manufacturing for Smart Phones, Telecom, Industrial, Automotive Defense and Aerospace markets.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Adura LED Solutions
Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles.
Adura LED Solutions (Adura)
ADURA LED Solutions (ALS) is changing the way LED Lighting is transforming. Adura is a manufacturer of all types of LED modules and industry’s highest thermally conductive SinkPADTM Printed Circuit Boards. As a leading global provider of efficient lighting Module solutions, ADURA LED Solutions today empowers its customers and business partners to become more successful by making their lighting Fixture product highly efficient, running cooler (SinkPADTM-II Technology) and offering longer life.
