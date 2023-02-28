Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 28, 2023

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jared Solomon.

The Speaker submitted his Resignation effective immediately.

The Oath of Office was administered to the Speaker-elect Joanna McClinton by The Honorable Lydia Kirkland, Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.

Democratic Leadership:

Matthew Bradford, Majority Leader

Dan Miller, Whip

Mike Schlossberg, Caucus Chair

Tina Davis, Caucus Secretary

Jordan Harris, Appropriation Committee Chair

LeAnn Kruger, Caucus Administrator

Ryan Bizzarro, Policy Committee Chair

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.