Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 28, 2023
Convened at 11:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jared Solomon.
The Speaker submitted his Resignation effective immediately.
The Oath of Office was administered to the Speaker-elect Joanna McClinton by The Honorable Lydia Kirkland, Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court.
The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.
Democratic Leadership:
Matthew Bradford, Majority Leader
Dan Miller, Whip
Mike Schlossberg, Caucus Chair
Tina Davis, Caucus Secretary
Jordan Harris, Appropriation Committee Chair
LeAnn Kruger, Caucus Administrator
Ryan Bizzarro, Policy Committee Chair
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.