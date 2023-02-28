Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 28, 2023

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jared Solomon.

The Speaker submitted his Resignation effective immediately.

 

The Oath of Office was administered to the Speaker-elect Joanna McClinton by The Honorable Lydia Kirkland, Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

 

The Speaker appointed David Brogan as Parliamentarian of the House.

 

Democratic Leadership:

     Matthew Bradford, Majority Leader

     Dan Miller, Whip

     Mike Schlossberg, Caucus Chair

     Tina Davis, Caucus Secretary

     Jordan Harris, Appropriation Committee Chair

     LeAnn Kruger, Caucus Administrator

     Ryan Bizzarro, Policy Committee Chair

           

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

