Historic! Indian American Shama Hakim Mesiwala Confirmed as Associate Justice of California Third District Court of Appeal

Indian American Shama Hakim Mesiwala was confirmed earlier this month as Associate Justice of the California Third District Court of Appeal. She becomes the first South Asian American female and Muslim American female on any appellate court in the country.
