Jet Cards And Private Jet Membership Options Are Growing

As demand for private jets ebbs from record levels in 2021/22, more providers are launching and expanding jet cards and memberships to attract new customers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for private jet travel ebbs from record levels, the number of companies offering jet cards and private jet memberships is flowing. According to Private Jet Card Comparisons, the private aviation solutions buyer’s guide, there are now at least 75 active jet card or private jet membership programs, an increase of 29% since before the pandemic. What’s also changing is the types of programs being offered.

“During the period starting in June 2021 and going through the summer of 2022, demand for private jets was so strong, along with supply constraints, that 30 providers who offered fixed-rate jet cards with guaranteed availability either stopped their programs entirely, halted taking new members or withdrew specific categories from their programs,” said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. “The winds have now changed, and with lower demand and more supply, providers are jumping in, restarting programs, and launching new products and memberships.”

Currently, there are only seven companies that offered fixed-rate, guaranteed availability jet cards prior to July 2021 that still have those programs on hiatus.

However, an analysis of providers and program types from February 2020 (before the pandemic) to February 2023 reveals significant changes:

- The number of total providers with active programs (accepting renewals and/or new customers) grew from 58 to 75.
- The number of programs offering fixed/capped hourly rates increased from 52 to 57.
- However, the number of programs offering fixed/capped hourly rates with guaranteed availability fell from 44 to 42.

There was also a big increase in the number of programs offered by operators or where the provider also owns a charter/fractional jet operator compared to purely broker programs:

- Active Operator/Hybrid Jet Card/Membership Programs increased from 28 to 44, a 57% jump.

“As charter and fractional fleet operators have seen demand slacken, they are looking for new customers. Membership programs provide a way to attract more direct consumers,” Gollan said.

However, the type of offerings is changing.

The number of providers offering fixed/capped hourly rates and guaranteed availability dropped from 44 to 42. The number of programs with fixed/capped hourly rates on an as-available based increased from 8 to 15. At the same time, the number of providers offering only dynamic pricing – quoting each trip based on market pricing for that specific flight – increased from 6 to 18.

“There is a trend to providing fixed/capped hourly rates, but without guaranteed availability, or guaranteed availability, but without fixed/capped hourly rates. For programs that guarantee both a rate and availability, it means that they often lose money on a percentage of flights, hoping that from a customer’s overall flying, and the flying of all their customers in aggregate, they make money,” Gollan noted. “By only guaranteeing availability, but not price, or price but not availability, it’s more advantageous to providers. However, customers need to be flexible, and dynamic pricing only works in certain situations.”

READ THE FULL REPORT

About Private Jet Card Comparisons

Private Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service to private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 250 programs and more than 40,000 data points updated regularly. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables in minutes, saving weeks and hours of research. They can also receive a complimentary custom analysis identifying the best solutions, providers, and programs for their specific needs.

Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
doug.gollan@privatejetcardcomparisons.com

Explaining the 3 types of jet card pricing

You just read:

Jet Cards And Private Jet Membership Options Are Growing

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Law, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons doug.gollan@privatejetcardcomparisons.com
Company/Organization
Private Jet Card Comparisons
888 Biscayne Blvd., #4709
Miami, Florida, 33132
United States
+1 917-328-6518
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only independent buyer's guide to private aviation programs, including jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter and fractional ownership. Paid subscribers ($250 for 12 months) gain access to comprehensive data comparing over 250 programs by 65 variables. Subscribers save hours and weeks of research identifying the best options for their needs in just minutes. Personal assistance from its Editor Doug Gollan is included. Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation research website that DOES NOT sell subscriber data to the jet companies, providing privacy. Don't be fooled by websites that offer free assistance in exchange for your contact information. Private Jet Card Comparisons has been covered in major media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Miami Herald, Los Angeles Time, USA Today, CNBC, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Town & Country, and more.

Private Jet Card Comparisons

More From This Author
Jet Cards And Private Jet Membership Options Are Growing
Jet Card Flight Prices Drop 8.8% As Decreasing Daily Minimums Offset Hourly Rate Increases in Q4
Expert Analyzes Private Jets As A Solution For Winter Airline Delays and Cancelations
View All Stories From This Author