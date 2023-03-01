Jet Cards And Private Jet Membership Options Are Growing
As demand for private jets ebbs from record levels in 2021/22, more providers are launching and expanding jet cards and memberships to attract new customersMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for private jet travel ebbs from record levels, the number of companies offering jet cards and private jet memberships is flowing. According to Private Jet Card Comparisons, the private aviation solutions buyer’s guide, there are now at least 75 active jet card or private jet membership programs, an increase of 29% since before the pandemic. What’s also changing is the types of programs being offered.
“During the period starting in June 2021 and going through the summer of 2022, demand for private jets was so strong, along with supply constraints, that 30 providers who offered fixed-rate jet cards with guaranteed availability either stopped their programs entirely, halted taking new members or withdrew specific categories from their programs,” said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. “The winds have now changed, and with lower demand and more supply, providers are jumping in, restarting programs, and launching new products and memberships.”
Currently, there are only seven companies that offered fixed-rate, guaranteed availability jet cards prior to July 2021 that still have those programs on hiatus.
However, an analysis of providers and program types from February 2020 (before the pandemic) to February 2023 reveals significant changes:
- The number of total providers with active programs (accepting renewals and/or new customers) grew from 58 to 75.
- The number of programs offering fixed/capped hourly rates increased from 52 to 57.
- However, the number of programs offering fixed/capped hourly rates with guaranteed availability fell from 44 to 42.
There was also a big increase in the number of programs offered by operators or where the provider also owns a charter/fractional jet operator compared to purely broker programs:
- Active Operator/Hybrid Jet Card/Membership Programs increased from 28 to 44, a 57% jump.
“As charter and fractional fleet operators have seen demand slacken, they are looking for new customers. Membership programs provide a way to attract more direct consumers,” Gollan said.
However, the type of offerings is changing.
The number of providers offering fixed/capped hourly rates and guaranteed availability dropped from 44 to 42. The number of programs with fixed/capped hourly rates on an as-available based increased from 8 to 15. At the same time, the number of providers offering only dynamic pricing – quoting each trip based on market pricing for that specific flight – increased from 6 to 18.
“There is a trend to providing fixed/capped hourly rates, but without guaranteed availability, or guaranteed availability, but without fixed/capped hourly rates. For programs that guarantee both a rate and availability, it means that they often lose money on a percentage of flights, hoping that from a customer’s overall flying, and the flying of all their customers in aggregate, they make money,” Gollan noted. “By only guaranteeing availability, but not price, or price but not availability, it’s more advantageous to providers. However, customers need to be flexible, and dynamic pricing only works in certain situations.”
READ THE FULL REPORT
About Private Jet Card Comparisons
Private Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service to private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 250 programs and more than 40,000 data points updated regularly. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables in minutes, saving weeks and hours of research. They can also receive a complimentary custom analysis identifying the best solutions, providers, and programs for their specific needs.
Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
doug.gollan@privatejetcardcomparisons.com
Explaining the 3 types of jet card pricing