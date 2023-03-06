David Halperin’s Media Workshop Celebrates 175,000+ Photo Site Visitors
Halperin adds, "My mother was an artist and my father an engineer. I try to merge those two outlooks in my photography."”ROSLYN HARBOR, NY, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized photographer David Halperin (dba Media Workshop) is pleased to announce that two of his online photo galleries hosted in the UK and US have now welcomed a total of more than 175,000 visitors.
According to Halperin, “My Picfair store (https://davidhalperin.picfair.com) is the more general and somewhat more aligned to publishers licensing images for commercial or advertising use, while the Fine Art America store (https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/david-halperin/shop) is a bit more oriented to photography as an art, and also offers a wide range of products from mugs to yoga mats printed with the image of your choice.”
Some of the same images are available on Artflakes.com. https://www.artflakes.com/en/s?search=david+halperin
A short sampler video at: https://youtu.be/4CAWkE_JiLE
All sites offer beautifully printed and framed enlargements for wall decor in a variety of sizes, styles and materials.
Halperin is a seasoned photographer, journalist/editor and mixed-media producer. His work has covered a wide range of subjects and media outlets, but travel images form the backbone of the collections. His photos (sometimes with accompanying articles he wrote) have appeared worldwide in magazines and newspapers, in audiovisual and multimedia presentations, on record covers, and in press releases, public relations campaigns and advertisements.
He adds, "My mother was an artist and my father an engineer. I try to merge those two outlooks in my photography."
Born and raised near New York, he has lived in the UK and Ireland, the Netherlands and Australia. After 22 years in Australia, he returned to live near New York in 2002. Other photographic travels over the years have taken him to other parts of North America, to Western Europe and the UK, Turkey, north and west Africa, New Zealand, Bali, Japan, India and Iceland.
For more information, contact David at:
mediaworkshop@runbox.com
+1-516-801-6333
David Halperin
Media Workshop
+1 516-830-0831
mediaworkshop@runbox.com
Media Workshop Picfair Sampler