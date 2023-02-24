Less than Three Weeks Until “The Current Landscape of Patient Safety” Advocacy Symposium

Symposium 2023 full logo

Registration and Exhibitor booths still available for major Pulse CPSEA event.

We have a stellar lineup of speakers, all national leaders in their areas of expertise.”
— Ilene Corina, BCPA, President, Pulse CPSEA
WANTAGH, NY, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under three weeks remain to register for Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy’s upcoming annual Symposium, “The Current Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going”.

The virtual Symposium will be held March 15-16, 2023, marking national Patient Safety Awareness Week. In accordance with Pulse’s 25-year tradition of approaching the goal of safer health care from the grassroots up, it will bring together in one forum patient advocates — whether professionals or family caregivers — with influential patient safety experts and medical professionals.

“We have a stellar lineup of speakers, all national leaders in their areas of expertise,” says Pulse President Ilene Corina (BCPA). “We’re looking forward to lively, even passionate discussions of key patient safety issues and methods. Uniquely, attendees and delegates will be able to meet with our speakers in small groups at the end of each day.”

Board-Certified Patient Advocates can earn up to 11 Continuing Education (CE) credits towards maintaining their qualification.

Virtual exhibitor booths are available, where exhibitors can post information and videos and gather leads.

The details:
“The Current Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going” virtual patient safety Symposium from Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy
March 15-16, 2023, 11am – 6:30pm Eastern Time
Full information including registration, speakers, agenda, and exhibitor information is at https://pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org/2023-symposium/.

Reporters are invited to attend the Symposium, and Ilene Corina and other symposium organizers will be happy to answer your questions before or after it takes place. Please contact David Halperin (patientsafetynews@gmail.com or 516-830-0831) to arrange.

DAVID HALPERIN
Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy
+1 516-801-6333
email us here
Less than Three Weeks Until “The Current Landscape of Patient Safety” Advocacy Symposium

DAVID HALPERIN
Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy
+1 516-801-6333
Pulse Center for Patient Safety, Education & Advocacy

About

Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy (Pulse CPSEA) is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 community-based organization dedicated to raising awareness about patient safety through advocacy, education and support.

