Only Ten Days of Early-Bird Prices for “The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going” Symposium
Two-day virtual event will bring together patient safety experts, advocates and patients.
The cost will never be lower for this important conference. Tickets revert to standard — though still affordable — prices on February 15.”WANTAGH, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy announces that only 10 days of discounted early-bird registration remain for its 2023 Annual Symposium.
— Ilene Corina, BCPA, President, Pulse CPSEA
Pulse President Ilene Corina (BCPA) says, “The cost will never be lower for this important conference. Tickets revert to standard — though still affordable — prices on February 15. Anyone interested in minimizing harm from medical error — patient advocates, patient safety specialists, medical professionals or patients themselves and their families— should consider attending this event.”
Corina adds, “I am very pleased that Board-Certified Patient Advocates renewing their certification can earn up to 11 Continuing Education (CE) credits by attending our Symposium.”
The virtual conference, with the theme “The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going”, will be held March 15-16, 2023. The speakers — all national authorities in their fields — will address diverse aspects of patient safety such as patients with disabilities, emerging from COVID, medications, simulations, and many more. Each day will conclude with small-group meetings with speakers to further expand the day’s learning. Like the others, this session also offers Continuing Education (CE) credits.
The keynote presenter will be Tejal Gandhi, Chief Safety and Transformation Officer at Press Ganey LLC, who will speak on “Emerging from COVID: Re-energizing Our Approaches to Achieving Zero Harm”.
Exhibitor booths and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Despite the healthcare industry’s best efforts, medical error remains one of the nation’s leading causes of death. It can happen in the best of institutions. For 25 years, Pulse CPSEA has led the way in providing grassroots training to individuals, families and communities , teaching them how to take responsibility and stay safer when getting medical care. Pulse also created the TakeCHARGE Campaign: 5 Steps to Safer Health Care, which has become an annual nationwide drive.
The details:
What: Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy 9th Annual Symposium, “The Landscape of Patient Safety: Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going”
When: March 15-16, 2023,
Where: Virtual — www.Pulse2023.org
Tickets without/with CEs:
Early bird: December 19, 2022 – February 15, 2023 - $48.60/$132.64
Tickets without/with CEs:
Full price: February 15 – March 15, 2023 - $69.61/$185.16
Tickets at: click “Registration” button on www.Pulse2023.org
For full information, visit https://pulsecenterforpatientsafety.org/2023-symposium/, call (516) 579-4711 or email pulsecpseaconnect@gmail.com.
DAVID HALPERIN
Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy
+1 516-801-6333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube