SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Contracting studies on Privatization
SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Instruction nº 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date by the State Privatization Program’s Board (Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização – CDPED), established by State Law nº 9,361, of July 5, 1996, agreed to proceed on the arrangements for hiring consultancy services for the study of Sabesp's Privatization.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
