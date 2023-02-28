Idaho Commerce Announces Link Up Idaho InitiativeFeb28

MEDIA ALERT

Request for Public Challenges to Improve Map of Broadband Availability in the State

BOISE, Idaho (February 28, 2023) – Is your internet slow, unreliable or spotty? Link Up Idaho wants to know about it. The Link Up Idaho initiative encourages Idahoans to submit information about their internet to provide insight into broadband availability across the state. Idaho residents can submit information about their internet by March 15.

Link Up Idaho, led by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) and Idaho Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services, aims to gather information about connectivity challenges in Idaho communities, to improve the state’s map of Idaho broadband coverage.

Federal funds are available to all states, including Idaho, via the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. As part of this program, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created a map representing locations with unserved and underserved broadband coverage across the United States.

By submitting information on your internet coverage, you provide the State with insight into the status of broadband coverage in your community. This ensures that the FCC map has not missed any locations so that funds can be administered appropriately. Additionally, submitted challenges will assist in the development of the State’s broadband map which will be utilized by IBAB when allocating funding.

“The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is excited to provide Idaho residents across the state with the support and tools needed to challenge the FCC broadband location and availability map as well as conduct individual internet speed tests,” Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Chair, Representative John Vander Woude said. “This data will be crucial in assisting the board with the allocation of broadband dollars.”

Following the challenge deadline, the Link Up Idaho initiative will continue to gather information and provide ongoing community outreach on internet connectivity in the state.

“This project is a prime example of teams coming together with the same goal, to Link Up Idahoans,” Idaho Broadband Program Manager, Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez said. “The information submitted by Idahoans will be essential as Idaho moves forward with expanding broadband access across the state.”

Submit your broadband information and learn more at linkup.idaho.gov. For a Spanish version of the website visit linkup-es.idaho.gov.

Residents who have poor internet coverage at home are encouraged to visit their nearest community library to access the Link Up Idaho website and submit their information.

Learn more about broadband at https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/.

About Link Up Idaho

Link Up Idaho is an initiative aimed at connecting Idaho communities with unserved or underserved broadband coverage, with a focus on compiling information to define and prioritize solutions that improve internet connectivity. Link Up Idaho is led by the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board and Idaho Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services. Learn more at linkup.idaho.gov.