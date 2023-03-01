Counterintuity wins MarCom Awards for work with cities and nonprofits in Southern California

Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony, center left, is presented with a 2022 MarCom Platinum Award by Counterintuity CEO Lee Wochner, in recognition of the 2021 Chow Down Burbank marketing campaign supporting local restaurants.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Counterintuity, a leading digital marketing and strategy company, won two Platinum Awards and one Gold MarCom Award in 2022 for work with cities and nonprofits in Southern California.

International MarCom Awards are highly prestigious and sought-after, with 6,600 applicants trying to win one each year. One of Counterintinuity’s Platinum awards was earned in recognition of the agency’s dramatic results working with the City of Burbank and the Chamber of Commerce on the 90-day digital Chow Down Burbank campaign designed to support the marketing of local restaurants during the recent pandemic.

“We think of it as a testament to what happens when good friends with shared values work together,” said Lee Wochner, CEO and Creative Strategist for Counterintuity. “We couldn’t be happier to receive this award in recognition of the project we spearheaded for the city and the chamber.”

This impressively successful campaign led thousands of diners to visit restaurants or order takeout, making a true difference in the community of Burbank. It was a collaborative effort highlighting the rich diversity of Burbank eateries while helping them to negate uncertainty and obtain business in light of the pandemic.

Upon winning international recognition for its campaign, Counterintuity proudly presented the City of Burbank with a Platinum Award statuette during a recent City Council meeting. The Award is displayed in City Hall and provides evidence of what can be achieved when businesses and government work together.

Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony said during the presentation that he was pleased by the successful campaign and agreed with Wochner that multiple partnerships helped the Burbank eateries survive the pandemic. “Multiple groups working together to achieve something like this is incredible, and it was a very successful campaign too,” Mayor Anthony said.

He further said that the campaign achieved its goals of letting people know they could dine out again without feeling afraid and successfully encouraged them to support the local economy and eateries.

Jamie Keyser Thomas, Chamber of Commerce CEO, said it was a campaign accomplished through teamwork and a way to help the community. “It was a true and delicious labor of love as we all dug deep to help the restaurants survive the lockdown caused by the pandemic,” Thomas said.

This is just the latest in Counterintuity’s 16-year history of achievements as a leading marketing and strategy company dedicated to community partnerships and supporting nonprofits and public agencies.

The agency’s other MarCom wins were:

A Platinum MarCom Award for Nonprofit Website for designing, building, and launching the new website for the Coalition for Responsible Community Development, in Los Angeles, which is devoted to educating and empowering historically disadvantaged youth;

A Gold Award for Municipal Website for the design, build and launch of the new website for Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

After securing these MarCom Awards for marketing campaigns and digital media, Counterintuity remains on the lookout for the next way to help municipalities, governments, nonprofits, and public agencies accomplish their objectives.

Photo: Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony, center left, is presented with a 2022 MarCom Platinum Award by Counterintuity CEO Lee Wochner, in recognition of the 2021 Chow Down Burbank marketing campaign supporting local restaurants. L-R: Counterintuity designers Jin Lee and Joe Curet, Counterintuity President Amy Kramer, Burbank Council Member Nikki Perez, Konstantine Anthony, Lee Wochner, Burbank Council Member Zizette Mullins, Burbank Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Keyser Thomas, and Burbank Council Members Tamala Takahashi and Nick Schultz.