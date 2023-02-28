Enerlites Establishes Their Line Voltage Occupancy Ceiling Sensor

This Enerlites ceiling mount sensor is designed for easy installation and extremely precise sensing technology to accommodate proper dimming of any room.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites is happy to introduce their 360° Line Voltage PIR Occupancy Ceiling Sensor. The ceiling sensor is designed for easy installation and extremely precise sensing technology to accommodate proper dimming of any room.

The Enerlites commercial-grade line voltage ceiling mount sensor operates using passive infrared (PIR) technology. Using this technology, the sensor operates lights on/off based on occupancy and ambient light levels. It features a 360° field of view fresnel lens that provides up to 800 square feet of coverage. It is designed for direct installation on ceiling tile surfaces. The device includes 4 feet of feeding cable for easy installation. It is compatible with either LED or fluorescent lights.

The device’s occupancy sensor turns lights on when motion is detected and off when no motion is detected after a pre-selected time delay. The time delay has an adjustable range from 15 seconds to 30 minutes. The sensor can also be programmed to stay on as long as occupancy is detected. The ambient light level feature prevents the occupancy sensor from turning lights on when the surrounding ambient light levels are sufficient. Both the time delay and light level settings can be easily adjusted.

This ceiling-mount motion sensor is ideal for offices, classrooms, warehouses, and retail locations. Its seamless lighting control will provide energy efficiency in any of these environments.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

Enerlites 360º PIR Line Voltage Occupancy Sensor Overview