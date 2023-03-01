Aptys Solutions Launches Brand Refresh Reflecting Long-term Vision

Naseer Nasim, Aptys Solutions, President and CEO

Leading fintech company makes a bold change for first time since its inception

Our brand refresh creates enhanced visibility of the company, engaging our target market more effectively which will become vitally important as we launch new faster and real-time payment solutions...” — Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,000 financial institutions including faster and mobile payments, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, announced today the brand refresh of its company. The brand refresh is a strategic approach to better represent the company’s long-term growth goals, new products, and broader target market.

Aptys’ enhanced look creates a versatile look and feel that aligns with the company’s strategy to lead the way in emerging payment solutions. Aptys’ real-time payments gateway, Instant Pay, offers send, receive, and settlement modules that connect with the FedNow Service and RTP. In addition, Aptys’ new mobile convergence platform, Moli, is the latest solution for financial institutions to compete with big tech and big banks while protecting their customers’ transactional information and offering a faster, safer, and more convenient user experience using ACH, debit, and instant payment rails. Aptys’ real-time payment solutions are offered through a unified, omni-rail platform for correspondent and respondent financial institutions as well as banks, credit unions, businesses and consumers.

Commenting on the Aptys brand modernization, Naseer Nasim, president & CEO of Aptys said, "As we continue to drive emerging technologies, we never want to stop looking forward at the possibilities for both our company and our customers. I believe our new look and feel creates enhanced visibility of the company and its products, engaging our target markets more effectively which will become vitally important as we launch new faster and real-time payment solutions as well as consumer facing products.”

Part of Aptys’ mission is to offer solutions that enable its customers’ leadership in payments, business growth, innovation, and operational effectiveness. The company will continue to deliver top-notch traditional and emerging payment solutions to financial solutions of all sizes throughout the U.S.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and moli.me.