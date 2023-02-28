ILLINOIS PRODUCT EXPO RETURNS FIRST WEEKEND IN MARCH

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the 24th Illinois Product Expo, March 4th and 5th in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Product Expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together for 24 years. Explore Illinois through your taste buds by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden, and stocking up on your long-time favorites.





"The 24th Illinois Product Expo will feature 70 Illinois food and agriculture-based companies," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. "We're expecting this year to be the biggest Expo yet!"





Some of the vendors you will see include: The Homestead Bakery, ReMARKable Caramels, Rolling Lawns Farm, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter's Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, Turasky Meats, Spiceocity, Uncle Joe's Sauces, 17th St BBQ, Engrained Brewing Company, and Creekstone Kettle Works among many others. The Illinois Wine Experience will feature 14 Illinois wineries. Shoppers can take advantage of the popular 5 for $5 promotion; buy 5 products and IDOA will give you $5 Expo Cash in appreciation for supporting Illinois agriculture! More details at www.illinoisproductexpo.com





The Illinois Product Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, HyVee, Illinois Wine, Harvest Market, FFA, Prairie Farms, and Turasky Meats. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge.



