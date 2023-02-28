SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the 24th Illinois Product Expo, March 4th and 5th in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Illinois Product Expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together for 24 years. Explore Illinois through your taste buds by sampling products, relaxing in the Illinois Wine Garden, and stocking up on your long-time favorites.
"The 24th Illinois Product Expo will feature 70 Illinois food and agriculture-based companies," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. "We're expecting this year to be the biggest Expo yet!"
Some of the vendors you will see include: The Homestead Bakery, ReMARKable Caramels, Rolling Lawns Farm, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter's Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, Turasky Meats, Spiceocity, Uncle Joe's Sauces, 17th St BBQ, Engrained Brewing Company, and Creekstone Kettle Works among many others. The Illinois Wine Experience will feature 14 Illinois wineries. Shoppers can take advantage of the popular 5 for $5 promotion; buy 5 products and IDOA will give you $5 Expo Cash in appreciation for supporting Illinois agriculture! More details at www.illinoisproductexpo.com.
The Illinois Product Expo is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau, HyVee, Illinois Wine, Harvest Market, FFA, Prairie Farms, and Turasky Meats. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
If an Illinois food company would like to learn about participating in the Illinois Product Expo or other programs offered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bureau of Marketing, Promotion and Grants at 217-782-2581 or agr.illinoisproduct@illinois.gov.
You just read:
ILLINOIS PRODUCT EXPO RETURNS FIRST WEEKEND IN MARCH
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.