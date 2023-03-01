DoSomething.org Launches The Art of Democracy Program to Promote Youth Civic Participation
A series of civic conversations across New York City ahead of 2023 city council elections to help foster civic engagement habits among New York City youth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, announces the launch of The Art of Democracy, a program series designed to deepen knowledge among New York City youth about the electoral system while providing tools to extend their civic participation between election cycles. This free event will take place on March 3 at The Shed in New York City from 4:00-7:00 pm. It is the first in a series of conversations targeting diverse New Yorkers aged 18-25, with the goal of helping NYC youth tap into their civic power and passion for making a change on issues they care about. After the event, attendees will receive resources about the upcoming 2023 city council elections, as well as tips/links to other ways to stay civically active in NYC.
The event will feature Fanta Ballo, a poet, artist, and activist from Harlem, New York, who uses poetry and music to tell her story to empower others to share theirs. In addition to opening for artists like Shawn Mendes and her civic engagement partnership with the New York City Mayor’s office on Juneteenth 2022, Fanta has performed her poetry at events for organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety, Words on White, New Aged Black Panthers, and A BroaderWay, and released her debut poetry book "For All The Things I Never Got To Say" in May 2021. Fanta is an active champion for the importance of voting and the power of the youth vote.
“In 2022, we saw Gen-Z voters position themselves as a force to be reckoned with within our democracy, with the second-highest voter turnout in a midterm election in thirty years." said DeNora Getachew, DoSomething CEO. “In New York City and beyond, there is an immediate need to ensure our young people have the tools, resources, and knowledge at their disposal to create real change on the causes they care so deeply about. That starts with a strong understanding of their civic power and how their voice–and vote–can make a difference. The Art of Democracy is just the first step in building lifelong civic leaders in New York City and beyond.”
As a leading cultural institution in New York City, The Shed serves as a relevant gathering space to promote open dialogue and storytelling.
“Since its inception, The Shed has been an intersectional gathering space to invest in socially engaged art, public life, civic discourse, intersectional New Yorkers, intergenerational audiences, and local community members,” said Tamara McCaw, Chief Civic Program Officer at The Shed. “As The Shed is a poll site for NYC voters, we’re thrilled to launch The Art of Democracy series here, with the hope of inspiring young New Yorkers to build solutions for the urgent issues of our time.”
This work is supported by the Charles H. Revson Foundation, which awarded DoSomething and partner organization YVote/Next Gen Politics a two-year grant to expand and strengthen civic participation opportunities for New York City’s young people.
"We're delighted to support DoSomething as they deploy creative and new approaches to reaching young voters in New York City, many of whom have not voted before or are overlooked in the voting process," said Martha King of the Revson Foundation. "Our work to strengthen our democracy needs to start in our own backyard. This event series will engage, inform, and mobilize young people across all five boroughs to build a healthier democratic process and get out the vote in their communities."
The Art of Democracy creates a vehicle to amplify their voices and explore the many unique ways young people can create change in a city like New York. To learn more and register for the free event, visit here.
###
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 375,000 new voters since 2018 and has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When young people join DoSomething.org, they are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
About The Shed
The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, and generosity, we are committed to advancing art forms, addressing the urgent issues of our time, and making our work impactful, sustainable, and relevant to the local community, the cultural sector, New York City, and beyond. Follow The Shed on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit the website at theshed.org.
Max Steinman
DoSomething.org
+1 973-714-3860
email us here