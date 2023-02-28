Submit Release
Local charity to hold community-wide event in East Palestine Saturday, March 4

The Brightside Project, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization in Salem, Ohio, will hold a drive-thru distribution event at East Palestine High School on March 4.

We are excited to travel to East Palestine on Saturday. The community and the nation have really just been so kind to the people of East Palestine and we are humbled to be there during this time.”
— Lisa Wallace, Brightside Project Co-Director

SALEM, OHIO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brightside Project, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization based in Salem, Ohio, will be holding a community-wide drive-thru distribution event at East Palestine High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, for families affected by the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment. This event is for East Palestine, Negley, Darlington, Unity, and New Waterford residents. Proof of residency is required.

The Brightside Project will distribute water, personal care items, new pillows for kids, paper products, air filters, nasal cleansing kits, and food including bread, milk, and meat, plus more on March 4. To receive the pillows for children ages 2-18, children must be present or a parent/guardian must bring a birth certificate.

“We are excited to travel to East Palestine on Saturday,” Lisa Wallace, Brightside Project co-director, said. “The community and the nation have really just been so kind to the people of East Palestine and we are humbled to be there during this time.”

Supporting this event are several businesses and organizations including Matthew 25 Ministries, Kaleel Bros., Quality Water Systems, Vogmask, Movin and Groovin Productions, Nasoclenz, Filterbuy, Pennex, Fresh Mark, Shirley J. Smith Attorney at Law, Dean’s Dairy, and Fluent & Ricciardi CPA.

East Palestine citizens are still putting the pieces together after the Feb. 3 train derailment left uncertainty. The Brightside Project has been one of the organizations to meet the East Palestine community in this moment.


About The Brightside Project
The Brightside Project reaches children of all ages in Columbiana County in Northeast Ohio. With a primary focus on income-eligibility, receiving services is not solely income-based. Programming is aimed at building resiliency and giving hope to children. The Brightside Project strives to equip and empower children by nurturing and developing their wellbeing. For more information visit www.brightsideprojectohio.org.

