Kentucky State Trooper to perform Elvis tribute show in July to benefit East Palestine Train Derailment

The Brightside Project continues to serve the community of East Palestine after the February train derailment. Elvis benefit concert happening July 28 in Salem, Ohio, to benefit East Palestine and The Brightside Project.

Salem, Ohio's own Endre Samu will return to the area to benefit The Brightside Project and their on-going East Palestine train derailment relief efforts

SALEM, OHIO, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem’s own Endre Samu will return to the area to perform an Elvis tribute show that will benefit The Brightside Project and their on-going East Palestine train derailment relief efforts. The show is on Saturday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Boneshakers in the Timberlanes Complex in Salem. Samu currently works as a Kentucky State Police Trooper.

Samu has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years and enjoys taking a break from the day job to bring some positivity to the people who watch him perform.

“Working the road, being a trooper, there is a lot of stress and a lot of times what we see is that bad things in life that people generally don’t see and it does take a toll on a person,” Samu told Louisville, Ky.’s WAVE 3 News in 2019. “You need to be able to deflect the bad and bring out the good.”

If attending the show, the performance is free but donations are encouraged to The Brightside Project. If wanting to eat dinner, make reservations with Boneshakers by July 23. Dinner is $25 per person and includes the choice of roasted garlic pork tenderloin or herb baked chicken. Call 234-567-4671, option 2, or email events@timberlanescomplex.com to make reservations.

Donations will benefit The Brightside Project’s East Palestine relief efforts and can be made ahead of time at

www.brightsideprojectohio.org. The Brightside Project is regularly taking its Sunshine Bus into the village. Children can choose food items, new books, stuffed animals, and more to take home when they visit the bus. The Brightside Project also recently gave a $12,500 gift to the East Palestine School District to pay off student lunch debt. Scott Lewis, The Brightside Project founder and director, said much more is planned for the coming months.