Lumina Compliance Presenting Free Webinar Series on ADA/Section 504/Fair Housing Compliance this Fall

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Proctor, affordable housing veteran and founder of Lumina Compliance, will present the Lunch and Learn webinar series in September, October and November. The next webinar is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. EST and will cover Accessibility Plans and Tax Credit Properties. The webinar series is free and is open to owners, investors, agents, and other multifamily housing professionals.

“We are excited to offer this free webinar series this fall,” Proctor said. “We will give a broad picture about the Amercians with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Fair Housing Act. It’s vital that all owners, agents, managers and other multifamily housing professionals understand the importance of staying in compliance with all of these rules and regulations.”

Each webinar lasts for 30 minutes and includes the instruction and time for questions and answers.

Upcoming webinars:

• Tax Credits: Yes, Your Property Needs to be Accessible, Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. EST

• Accessibility, Compliance, HUD, and Your Property, Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. EST

• Fair Housing 101: How the Regulations Apply to Your Property, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. EST

Register for the webinars at www.luminacomp.com/webinars.

Lumina Compliance’s team has provided more than 15,000 Physical Inspections for management companies, owners, and investors. Learn more about Lumina Compliance at www.luminacomp.com.