Double XXposure Media Relations Honors Black Her-Stories For Women’s History Month in March
EINPresswire.com/ -- During the month of March, Double XXposure Media Relations pays tribute to Black women who’ve made pioneering contributions to American history under the headline, Women’s History Month – Honoring Black Her-Stories.
From March 1st through the 31st, African American sheroes in the areas of inventors, activists, government, sports, entertainment, business entrepreneurs, journalists and literature will be honored.
Figures to be spotlighted include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Grammy winner Samara Joy, legendary poet Nikki Giovanni, departed politician Barbara Jordan, activist Tarana Burke (#MeToo Movement), Grammy legend Dionne Warwick (AIDS activism) and inventor Alice H. Parker (creator of the natural gas-fueled central heating system)
Angelo Ellerbee, President/Founder of Double XXposure Media, stresses the importance of recognizing these brilliant figures as major contributors to American history. “With many corners of our country treating African American pioneers as endangered species, it’s absolutely vital that these great Black women are included and reinforced within the education of history in these United States,” explains Mr. Ellerbee.
Women’s History Month – Honoring Black Her-Stories will be found at the following sites -
HBCU TIMES - www.hbcutimes.com
BLACK MEN IN AMERICA – www.blackmeninamerica.com
NEW JERSEY URBAN NEWS – www.njurbannews.com
Double XXposure Media Relations is a full-service public relations and artist development firm owned by Angelo Ellerbee. Double XXposure Media opened its doors in 1985 and represents artists from the worlds of hip-hop, gospel, opera, R&B and jazz.
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201 224 6570.
Angelo Ellerbee
From March 1st through the 31st, African American sheroes in the areas of inventors, activists, government, sports, entertainment, business entrepreneurs, journalists and literature will be honored.
Figures to be spotlighted include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Grammy winner Samara Joy, legendary poet Nikki Giovanni, departed politician Barbara Jordan, activist Tarana Burke (#MeToo Movement), Grammy legend Dionne Warwick (AIDS activism) and inventor Alice H. Parker (creator of the natural gas-fueled central heating system)
Angelo Ellerbee, President/Founder of Double XXposure Media, stresses the importance of recognizing these brilliant figures as major contributors to American history. “With many corners of our country treating African American pioneers as endangered species, it’s absolutely vital that these great Black women are included and reinforced within the education of history in these United States,” explains Mr. Ellerbee.
Women’s History Month – Honoring Black Her-Stories will be found at the following sites -
HBCU TIMES - www.hbcutimes.com
BLACK MEN IN AMERICA – www.blackmeninamerica.com
NEW JERSEY URBAN NEWS – www.njurbannews.com
Double XXposure Media Relations is a full-service public relations and artist development firm owned by Angelo Ellerbee. Double XXposure Media opened its doors in 1985 and represents artists from the worlds of hip-hop, gospel, opera, R&B and jazz.
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201 224 6570.
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube