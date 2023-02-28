Submit Release
Taylor Bill Maintaining Eligibility for DD Services Passes Unanimously in the House

Olympia, WA – House Bill 1407, sponsored by Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way), maintaining eligibility for developmental disability services, passed unanimously in the House on February 28.  

If a child is diagnosed with a developmental disability at a young age, the diagnosis is usually indefinite and lifelong, yet we continue to put up barriers to accessing valuable support. House Bill 1407 maintains eligibility for developmental disability services: It prevents eligibility from being terminated or redetermined for a child under the age of 18, based solely on the child’s age. This eliminates the unnecessary hoops parents must jump through to sustain services for their children by eliminating redetermination for a child under the age of 18, based solely on the child’s age. 

“This bill addresses a huge gap in necessary supports for kids, and eases their access to necessary services,” said Taylor. “Families are navigating tough waters for the basic needs of their kids with DD. We need to make sure that our children, from diagnosis to age 18, can get the services they need.” 

This bill passed in the House unanimously and is advancing to the Senate for consideration.  

 

