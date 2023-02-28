February 28, 2023

With the ongoing winter storm posing hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State offices closed at 3:00 p.m. today, February 28, 2023.

“I urge all Maine people who are traveling to please do so cautiously,” said Governor Janet Mills. “And please be sure to give space to our plow drivers and emergency first responders who are working to keep us safe.”

State offices will resume normal operations tomorrow, March 1, 2023.