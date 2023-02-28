Visitor Industry Continued Recovery in January 2023

Posted on Feb 28, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: February 28, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 791,781 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in January 2023, up 37.9 percent from January 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 96.8 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from January 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.89 billion in January 2023, compared to $1.40 billion (+35.5%) in January 2022 and $1.62 billion (+17.2%) January 2019.

In January 2023, 775,132 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 16,648 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In January 2022, 567,179 visitors arrived by air (+36.7%) and 7,004 visitors came by cruise ships (+137.7%). In January 2019, 805,567 visitors arrived by air (-3.8%) and 12,033 visitors came by cruise ships (+38.4%). The average length of stay by all visitors in January 2023 was 10.16 days, compared to 10.91 days (-6.9%) in January 2022 and 9.94 days (+2.2%) in January 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 259,514 visitors in January 2023, compared to 202,071 visitors (+28.4%) in January 2022 and 262,235 visitors (-1.0%) in January 2019.

In January 2023, 383,351 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, compared to 326,496 (+17.4%) in January 2022 and 317,655 visitors (+20.7%) in January 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $804.4 million in January 2023, compared to $705.6 million (+14.0%) in January 2022 and $556.7 million (+44.5%) in January 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in January 2023 ($222 per person) was similar to January 2022 ($221 per person, +0.3%), but was much higher than January 2019 ($180 per person, +23.2%).

There were 213,286 visitors from the U.S. East in January 2023, compared to 183,964 visitors (+15.9%) in January 2022 and 185,253 visitors (+15.1%) in January 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $618.9 million in January 2023, compared to $529.4 million (+16.9%) in January 2022 and $462.9 million (+33.7%) in January 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in January 2023 ($255 per person) increased in comparison to January 2022 ($242 per person, +5.6%) and January 2019 ($216 per person, +17.9%).

There were 32,305 visitors from Japan in January 2023, compared to 2,850 visitors (+1,033.6%) in January 2022 and 120,418 visitors (-73.2%) in January 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $58.1 million in January 2023, compared to $11.6 million (+401.1%) in January 2022 and $173.4 million (-66.5%) in January 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in January 2023 ($237 per person) increased compared to January 2022 ($216 per person, +9.7%), but was slightly lower than January 2019 ($240 per person, -1.0%).

In January 2023, 56,501 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 23,551 visitors (+139.9%) in January 2022 and 69,687 visitors (-18.9%) in January 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $154.4 million in January 2023, compared to $69.5 million (+122.2%) in January 2022 and $165.4 million (-6.7%) in January 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in January 2023 ($206 per person) increased significantly, compared to January 2022 ($178 per person, +15.3%) and January 2019 ($167 per person, +23.3%).

In January 2023, there were 89,689 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 30,318 visitors (+195.8%) from All Other International Markets in January 2022 and 112,554 visitors (-20.3%) in January 2019.

In January 2023, a total of 5,335 trans-Pacific flights with 1,182,832 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands. This was an increase compared to 4,943 flights (+7.9%) with 1,036,920 seats (+4.1%) in January 2022, and from 5,158 flights (+3.4%) with 1,134,182 (+4.3%) in January 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In January 2023, 292,640 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 90,317 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in January 2023 have been to Hawaii before (82.7%) while 17.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 49.7 percent of the U.S. West visitors in January 2023 stayed in hotels, 18.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

U.S. East: In January 2023, East North Central (48,807 visitors), South Atlantic (43,395 visitors) and West North Central (38,127 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in January 2023 have been to Hawaii before (63.9%) while 36.1 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 56.9 percent of the U.S. East visitors in January 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.4 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

Japan: Of the 32,305 visitors in January 2023, 31,765 arrived on international flights and 540 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in January 2023 were repeat visitors (82.4%) while 17.6 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 67.3 percent of the visitors in January 2023 stayed in hotels, 23.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Canada: Of the 56,501 visitors in January 2023, 50,374 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,127 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in January 2023 were repeat visitors (68.7%) while 31.3 percent were first timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 49.4 percent of Canadian visitors in January 2023 stayed in hotels, 29.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.8 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.7 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 435,833 visitors to Oahu in January 2023, compared to 277,228 visitors (+57.2%) in January 2022 and 488,441 visitors (-10.8%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $751.2 million in January 2023, compared to $566.7 million (+32.5%) in January 2022 and $700.2 million (+7.3%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 112,552 visitors in January 2023, compared to 78,394 visitors (+43.6%) in January 2022 and 116,417 visitors (-3.3%) in January 2019.

Maui: There were 228,743 visitors to Maui in January 2023, compared to 183,278 visitors (+24.8%) in January 2022 and 233,422 visitors (-2.0%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $625.2 million in January 2023, compared to $424.5 million in January 2022 (+47.3%) and $474.2 million (+31.8%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 67,892 visitors in January 2023, compared to 57,743 visitors (+17.6%) in January 2022 and 69,854 visitors (-2.8%) in January 2019.

Kauai: There were 106,980 visitors to Kauai in January 2023, compared to 84,828 visitors (+26.1%) in January 2022 and 106,142 visitors (+0.8%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $234.6 million in January 2023, compared to $161.1 million in January 2022 (+45.6%) and $176.5 million (+32.9%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,372 visitors in January 2023, compared to 25,554 visitors (+14.9%) in January 2022 and 29,784 visitors (-1.4%) in January 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 148,376 visitors to Hawaii Island in January 2023, compared to 110,697 visitors (+34.0%) in January 2022 and 147,402 visitors (+0.7%) in January 2019. Visitor spending was $260.1 million in January 2023, compared to $235.6 million (+10.4%) in January 2022 and $253.3 million (+2.7%) in January 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 45,404 visitors in January 2023, compared to 37,823 visitors (+20.0%) in January 2022 and 42,548 visitors (+6.7%) in January 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,903 scheduled flights with 813,069 seats from the U.S. West in January 2023, compared to 4,078 flights (-4.3%) with 813,519 seats (-0.1%) in January 2022 and 3,331 flights (+17.2%) with 668,288 seats (+21.7%) in January 2019.

There was no growth in scheduled seats (-0.1%) between January 2023 and January 2022. Increased service from Anchorage (14,541, +45.9%), Denver (36,959, +19.4%), Las Vegas (53,135 +2.9%), Ontario (5,859, +3.3%), Portland (33,183, +19.4%), Salt Lake City (15,717, +5.0%), San Francisco (96,532, +5.5%), San Jose (52,387, +33.8%), and Seattle (110,843, +9.2%) was offset by reduced service from Long Beach (17,143, -24.0%), Los Angeles (209,604, -7.3%), Oakland (50,127, -4.3%), Phoenix (55,298, -7.0%), Sacramento (19,813, -24.4%), San Diego (41,424, -17.3%) and Santa Ana (504, -86.2%).

Scheduled seats in January 2023 rose 21.7 percent compared to January 2019. There was reduced service from Portland (33,183, -19.8%), and San Francisco (96,532, -10.0%) and no service from Bellingham (-3,657 seats). Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Anchorage (14,541 seats, +43.5%), Denver (36,959, +34.4%), Las Vegas (53,135, +134.0%), Long Beach (17,143, +192.6%), Los Angeles (209,604, +3.3%), Oakland (50,127, +61.4%), Phoenix (55,298 +39.5%), Sacramento (19,813, +24.7%), Salt Lake City (15,717, +17.9%), San Diego (41,424, +37.1%), San Jose (52,387, +103.4%), and Seattle (110,843, +21.9%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,859 seats) and Santa Ana (+504 seats) in January 2023. These routes were not in service in January 2019.

U.S. East: There were 494 scheduled flights with 139,013 seats from the U.S. East in January 2023, significantly higher compared to 398 flights (+24.1%) with 109,066 seats (+27.5%) in January 2022, and 324 flights (+52.5%) with 95,344 seats (+45.8%) in January 2019.

Scheduled air seats in January 2023 rose 27.5 percent compared to January 2022. There was reduced service from Dallas (34,848 seats, -2.4%) and Minneapolis (7,006, -22.9%) and no service from Charlotte (-546 seats) and Orlando (-3,892 seats) compared to January 2022. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (19,251, +113.0%), Austin (3,892, +7.7%), Chicago (16,962, +5.6%), Houston (11,284, +36.3%), New York JFK (15,780, +95.7%), and Newark (8,717, +6.3%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Detroit (+10,509 seats) in January 2023, while this route was not in service in January 2022.

Scheduled seats in January 2023 increased 45.8 percent compared to January 2019. There was reduced service from Chicago (16,962 seats, -13.9%) compared to January 2019. Offsetting this reduction was increased service from Atlanta (19,251, +99.1%), Dallas (34,848, +18.2%), Minneapolis (7,006, +4.0%), New York JFK (15,780, +73.2%), Newark (8,717, +17.2%) and Washington D.C. (5,760, +199.1%). There were also scheduled seats from Austin (+3,892 seats), Boston (+5,004 seats) and Detroit (+10,509 seats) in January 2023, while these routes were not in service in January 2019.

Japan: In January 2023, there were 287 scheduled flights with 76,511 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to January 2022 (78 flights, +267.9%, with 16,033 seats, +377.2%) but remained below January 2019 (696 flights, -58.8%, and 174,100 seats, -56.1%).

Scheduled air seats rose 377.2 percent compared to January 2022. There was increased service from Osaka (9,959, +662.0%), Haneda (31,464, +458.3%) and Narita (33,310, +266.4%). Service resumed from Nagoya to Honolulu (+1,778 seats) and from Narita to Kona (796 seats) in January 2023, while these routes were not operating in January 2022.

The number of scheduled seats in January 2023 was half the volume of January 2019. There was reduced service from Nagoya (1,778, -86.1%), Osaka (9,959, -78.4%) and Narita (33,310, -59.0%), and there was no service from Fukuoka (-5,424 seats) and Sapporo (-3,614 seats) compared to January 2019.

Canada: In January 2023, there were 358 scheduled flights with 66,556 seats from Canada. Air capacity increased from January 2022 (266 flights, +34.6%, with 60,041 seats +10.9%) but declined compared to January 2019 (403 flights, -11.2% with 72,049 seats, -7.6%).

Scheduled seats rose 10.9 percent compared to January 2022. Reduced service from Calgary (12,633, -22.0%) was offset by increased service from Edmonton (1,740, +42.9%), Toronto (3,278, +22.2%) and Vancouver (48,905, +25.2%).

Scheduled seats declined 7.6 percent compared to January 2019. There was increased service from Calgary (12,633, +11.4%) and Toronto (3,278, +425.3%) which was offset by reduced service from Edmonton (1,740, -26.2%) and Vancouver (48,905, -15.3%).

Oceania:

Australia: In January 2023, there were 78 scheduled flights with 23,508 seats with service from Melbourne and Sydney. This doubled the air capacity in January 2022 (39 flights, with 11,165 seats, +110.6%) with service from only Sydney. Seat capacity continued to decrease compared to January 2019 (103 scheduled flights, -24.3%, with 32,521 seats, -27.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In January 2023, there were 78 scheduled flights with 23,508 seats with service from Melbourne and Sydney. This doubled the air capacity in January 2022 (39 flights, with 11,165 seats, +110.6%) with service from only Sydney. Seat capacity continued to decrease compared to January 2019 (103 scheduled flights, -24.3%, with 32,521 seats, -27.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In January 2023, there were 30 scheduled flights with 8,724 seats from Auckland. Service from Auckland to Hawaii was suspended in January 2022. In January 2019, there were 41 flights (-26.8%) with 12,112 seats (-28.0%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 40 scheduled flights with 10,935 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in January 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 40 scheduled flights with 10,935 seats with service from Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai in January 2019. Korea: There were 84 scheduled flights with 26,879 seats from Seoul in January 2023, compared to 34 flights (+147.1%) with 11,071 seats (+142.8%) in January 2022, and 102 flights (-17.6%) with 33,610 seats (-20.0%) in January 2019.

There were 84 scheduled flights with 26,879 seats from Seoul in January 2023, compared to 34 flights (+147.1%) with 11,071 seats (+142.8%) in January 2022, and 102 flights (-17.6%) with 33,610 seats (-20.0%) in January 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in January 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in January 2023, compared to 29 flights (+6.9%) and 10,150 seats (+6.9%) in January 2022, and 31 flights (+0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in January 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in January 2023, compared to 29 flights (+6.9%) and 10,150 seats (+6.9%) in January 2022, and 31 flights (+0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in January 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in January 2023, compared to seven flights (+214.3%) with 2,163 seats (+214.3%) in January 2022, and 22 flights (+0%) with 5,896 seats (+15.3%) in January 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in January 2023, compared to seven flights (+214.3%) with 2,163 seats (+214.3%) in January 2022, and 22 flights (+0%) with 5,896 seats (+15.3%) in January 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in January 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in January 2022. There were four flights (+0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in January 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in January 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in January 2022. There were four flights (+0%) with 668 seats (+1.8%) in January 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in January 2023 and in January 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in January 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in January 2023 and in January 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in January 2019. Marshall Islands: There were nine scheduled flights with 1,494 seats from Majuro in January 2023. There was no direct service in Majuro in January 2022. There were 17 flights (-47.1%) with 2,822 seats (-47.1%) in January 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 1,494 seats from Majuro in January 2023. There was no direct service in Majuro in January 2022. There were 17 flights (-47.1%) with 2,822 seats (-47.1%) in January 2019. Fiji: There were 10 scheduled flights with 1,700 seats in January 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in January 2022. There were four flights (+150.0%) with 668 seats (+154.5%) in January 2019.

There were 10 scheduled flights with 1,700 seats in January 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in January 2022. There were four flights (+150.0%) with 668 seats (+154.5%) in January 2019. American Samoa: There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in January 2023, compared to one flight (+1,000.0%) with 278 seats (+1,000.0%) in January 2022, and 11 flights (+0%) with 3,058 seats (+0%) in January 2019.

There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in January 2023, compared to one flight (+1,000.0%) with 278 seats (+1,000.0%) in January 2022, and 11 flights (+0%) with 3,058 seats (+0%) in January 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in January 2023, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in January 2022, and six flights (-33.3%) with 1,668 seats (-33.3%) in January 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In January 2023, 16,648 visitors came to the islands aboard eight out-of-state cruise ships. Another 8,962 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

Hawaii’s cruise industry restarted with limited capacity in January 2022, after having no activities since April 2020 due to the pandemic. In January 2022, 7,004 visitors came aboard seven out-of-state cruise ships. Due to social distancing protocol and requirements for isolation cabins, these ships were operating at 40 to 70 percent of capacity. The Pride of America continued to suspend interisland cruises during the month.

In January 2019, 12,033 visitors arrived on seven out-of-state cruise ships; and another 9,358 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu:

The tourism industry had a good start in 2023 with nearly a 97 percent recovery in arrivals. International visitors by air in January 2023 accounted for 23 percent of the total visitors by air – the highest since the start of the pandemic. January 2023 was the second-best month for arrivals from Japan and Canada for 34 months. The same was true for cruise ship arrivals during the month.

With the recovery of tourism, especially international tourism, those businesses that rely on international visitors will experience a better year in 2023, although full recovery may take a few years.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the January 2023 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Lacianne Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 587-9006

dbedt.hawaii.gov

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

JANUARY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,894.7 1,398.1 35.5 1,894.7 1,398.1 35.5 Total by air 1,887.9 1,396.0 35.2 1,887.9 1,396.0 35.2 U.S. Total 1,423.3 1,234.9 15.3 1,423.3 1,234.9 15.3 U.S. West 804.4 705.6 14.0 804.4 705.6 14.0 U.S. East 618.9 529.4 16.9 618.9 529.4 16.9 Japan 58.1 11.6 401.1 58.1 11.6 401.1 Canada 154.4 69.5 122.2 154.4 69.5 122.2 All Others 252.1 80.0 215.0 252.1 80.0 215.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.8 2.0 233.5 6.8 2.0 233.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,044,944 6,264,201 28.4 8,044,944 6,264,201 28.4 Total by air 7,969,798 6,234,373 27.8 7,969,798 6,234,373 27.8 U.S. Total 6,056,391 5,385,613 12.5 6,056,391 5,385,613 12.5 U.S. West 3,628,984 3,193,796 13.6 3,628,984 3,193,796 13.6 U.S. East 2,427,407 2,191,818 10.7 2,427,407 2,191,818 10.7 Japan 245,127 53,641 357.0 245,127 53,641 357.0 Canada 750,117 389,407 92.6 750,117 389,407 92.6 All Others 918,163 405,712 126.3 918,163 405,712 126.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75,146 29,828 151.9 75,146 29,828 151.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 791,781 574,183 37.9 791,781 574,183 37.9 Total by air 775,132 567,179 36.7 775,132 567,179 36.7 U.S. Total 596,637 510,460 16.9 596,637 510,460 16.9 U.S. West 383,351 326,496 17.4 383,351 326,496 17.4 U.S. East 213,286 183,964 15.9 213,286 183,964 15.9 Japan 32,305 2,850 1,033.6 32,305 2,850 1,033.6 Canada 56,501 23,551 139.9 56,501 23,551 139.9 All Others 89,689 30,318 195.8 89,689 30,318 195.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,648 7,004 137.7 16,648 7,004 137.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 259,514 202,071 28.4 259,514 202,071 28.4 Total by air 257,090 201,109 27.8 257,090 201,109 27.8 U.S. Total 195,367 173,729 12.5 195,367 173,729 12.5 U.S. West 117,064 103,026 13.6 117,064 103,026 13.6 U.S. East 78,303 70,704 10.7 78,303 70,704 10.7 Japan 7,907 1,730 357.0 7,907 1,730 357.0 Canada 24,197 12,562 92.6 24,197 12,562 92.6 All Others 29,618 13,087 126.3 29,618 13,087 126.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,424 962 151.9 2,424 962 151.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.16 10.91 -6.9 10.16 10.91 -6.9 Total by air 10.28 10.99 -6.5 10.28 10.99 -6.5 U.S. Total 10.15 10.55 -3.8 10.15 10.55 -3.8 U.S. West 9.47 9.78 -3.2 9.47 9.78 -3.2 U.S. East 11.38 11.91 -4.5 11.38 11.91 -4.5 Japan 7.59 18.82 -59.7 7.59 18.82 -59.7 Canada 13.28 16.53 -19.7 13.28 16.53 -19.7 All Others 10.24 13.38 -23.5 10.24 13.38 -23.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.51 4.26 6.0 4.51 4.26 6.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 235.5 223.2 5.5 235.5 223.2 5.5 Total by air 236.9 223.9 5.8 236.9 223.9 5.8 U.S. Total 235.0 229.3 2.5 235.0 229.3 2.5 U.S. West 221.7 220.9 0.3 221.7 220.9 0.3 U.S. East 255.0 241.5 5.6 255.0 241.5 5.6 Japan 237.1 216.3 9.7 237.1 216.3 9.7 Canada 205.9 178.5 15.3 205.9 178.5 15.3 All Others 274.5 197.2 39.2 274.5 197.2 39.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 68.4 32.4 90.6 68.4 32.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,393.0 2,434.9 -1.7 2,393.0 2,434.9 -1.7 Total by air 2,435.6 2,461.3 -1.0 2,435.6 2,461.3 -1.0 U.S. Total 2,385.5 2,419.2 -1.4 2,385.5 2,419.2 -1.4 U.S. West 2,098.4 2,161.0 -2.9 2,098.4 2,161.0 -2.9 U.S. East 2,901.6 2,877.5 0.8 2,901.6 2,877.5 0.8 Japan 1,799.4 4,070.5 -55.8 1,799.4 4,070.5 -55.8 Canada 2,733.1 2,950.9 -7.4 2,733.1 2,950.9 -7.4 All Others 2,810.5 2,639.2 6.5 2,810.5 2,639.2 6.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 409.0 291.5 40.3 409.0 291.5 40.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,894.7 1,617.0 17.2 1,894.7 1,617.0 17.2 Total by air 1,887.9 1,612.9 17.1 1,887.9 1,612.9 17.1 U.S. Total 1,423.3 1,019.6 39.6 1,423.3 1,019.6 39.6 U.S. West 804.4 556.7 44.5 804.4 556.7 44.5 U.S. East 618.9 462.9 33.7 618.9 462.9 33.7 Japan 58.1 173.4 -66.5 58.1 173.4 -66.5 Canada 154.4 165.4 -6.7 154.4 165.4 -6.7 All Others 252.1 254.5 -1.0 252.1 254.5 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.8 4.1 66.6 6.8 4.1 66.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,044,944 8,129,294 -1.0 8,044,944 8,129,294 -1.0 Total by air 7,969,798 8,076,194 -1.3 7,969,798 8,076,194 -1.3 U.S. Total 6,056,391 5,233,816 15.7 6,056,391 5,233,816 15.7 U.S. West 3,628,984 3,092,709 17.3 3,628,984 3,092,709 17.3 U.S. East 2,427,407 2,141,107 13.4 2,427,407 2,141,107 13.4 Japan 245,127 723,353 -66.1 245,127 723,353 -66.1 Canada 750,117 990,828 -24.3 750,117 990,828 -24.3 All Others 918,163 1,128,197 -18.6 918,163 1,128,197 -18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75,146 53,100 41.5 75,146 53,100 41.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 791,781 817,600 -3.2 791,781 817,600 -3.2 Total by air 775,132 805,567 -3.8 775,132 805,567 -3.8 U.S. Total 596,637 502,908 18.6 596,637 502,908 18.6 U.S. West 383,351 317,655 20.7 383,351 317,655 20.7 U.S. East 213,286 185,253 15.1 213,286 185,253 15.1 Japan 32,305 120,418 -73.2 32,305 120,418 -73.2 Canada 56,501 69,687 -18.9 56,501 69,687 -18.9 All Others 89,689 112,554 -20.3 89,689 112,554 -20.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,648 12,033 38.4 16,648 12,033 38.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 259,514 262,235 -1.0 259,514 262,235 -1.0 Total by air 257,090 260,522 -1.3 257,090 260,522 -1.3 U.S. Total 195,367 168,833 15.7 195,367 168,833 15.7 U.S. West 117,064 99,765 17.3 117,064 99,765 17.3 U.S. East 78,303 69,068 13.4 78,303 69,068 13.4 Japan 7,907 23,334 -66.1 7,907 23,334 -66.1 Canada 24,197 31,962 -24.3 24,197 31,962 -24.3 All Others 29,618 36,393 -18.6 29,618 36,393 -18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,424 1,713 41.5 2,424 1,713 41.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.16 9.94 2.2 10.16 9.94 2.2 Total by air 10.28 10.03 2.6 10.28 10.03 2.6 U.S. Total 10.15 10.41 -2.5 10.15 10.41 -2.5 U.S. West 9.47 9.74 -2.8 9.47 9.74 -2.8 U.S. East 11.38 11.56 -1.5 11.38 11.56 -1.5 Japan 7.59 6.01 26.3 7.59 6.01 26.3 Canada 13.28 14.22 -6.6 13.28 14.22 -6.6 All Others 10.24 10.02 2.1 10.24 10.02 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.51 4.41 2.3 4.51 4.41 2.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 235.5 198.9 18.4 235.5 198.9 18.4 Total by air 236.9 199.7 18.6 236.9 199.7 18.6 U.S. Total 235.0 194.8 20.6 235.0 194.8 20.6 U.S. West 221.7 180.0 23.2 221.7 180.0 23.2 U.S. East 255.0 216.2 17.9 255.0 216.2 17.9 Japan 237.1 239.7 -1.0 237.1 239.7 -1.0 Canada 205.9 167.0 23.3 205.9 167.0 23.3 All Others 274.5 225.6 21.7 274.5 225.6 21.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 77.0 17.7 90.6 77.0 17.7 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,393.0 1,977.7 21.0 2,393.0 1,977.7 21.0 Total by air 2,435.6 2,002.2 21.6 2,435.6 2,002.2 21.6 U.S. Total 2,385.5 2,027.3 17.7 2,385.5 2,027.3 17.7 U.S. West 2,098.4 1,752.4 19.7 2,098.4 1,752.4 19.7 U.S. East 2,901.6 2,498.6 16.1 2,901.6 2,498.6 16.1 Japan 1,799.4 1,439.6 25.0 1,799.4 1,439.6 25.0 Canada 2,733.1 2,374.1 15.1 2,733.1 2,374.1 15.1 All Others 2,810.5 2,261.3 24.3 2,810.5 2,261.3 24.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 409.0 339.7 20.4 409.0 339.7 20.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022P % change 2023P YTD 2022P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,894.7 1,398.1 35.5 1,894.7 1,398.1 35.5 Total by air 1,887.9 1,396.0 35.2 1,887.9 1,396.0 35.2 Oahu 751.2 566.7 32.5 751.2 566.7 32.5 Maui 625.2 424.5 47.3 625.2 424.5 47.3 Molokai 4.5 2.4 92.2 4.5 2.4 92.2 Lanai 12.3 5.8 110.8 12.3 5.8 110.8 Kauai 234.6 161.1 45.6 234.6 161.1 45.6 Hawaii Island 260.1 235.6 10.4 260.1 235.6 10.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.8 2.0 233.5 6.8 2.0 233.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,044,944 6,264,201 28.4 8,044,944 6,264,201 28.4 Total by air 7,969,798 6,234,373 27.8 7,969,798 6,234,373 27.8 Oahu 3,489,098 2,430,200 43.6 3,489,098 2,430,200 43.6 Maui 2,104,649 1,790,038 17.6 2,104,649 1,790,038 17.6 Molokai 35,822 27,338 31.0 35,822 27,338 31.0 Lanai 22,174 22,134 0.2 22,174 22,134 0.2 Kauai 910,543 792,162 14.9 910,543 792,162 14.9 Hawaii Island 1,407,512 1,172,502 20.0 1,407,512 1,172,502 20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75,146 29,828 151.9 75,146 29,828 151.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 791,781 574,183 37.9 791,781 574,183 37.9 Total by air 775,132 567,179 36.7 775,132 567,179 36.7 Oahu 435,833 277,228 57.2 435,833 277,228 57.2 Maui 228,743 183,278 24.8 228,743 183,278 24.8 Molokai 4,334 2,886 50.2 4,334 2,886 50.2 Lanai 5,482 3,873 41.6 5,482 3,873 41.6 Kauai 106,980 84,828 26.1 106,980 84,828 26.1 Hawaii Island 148,376 110,697 34.0 148,376 110,697 34.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,648 7,004 137.7 16,648 7,004 137.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 259,514 202,071 28.4 259,514 202,071 28.4 Total by air 257,090 201,109 27.8 257,090 201,109 27.8 Oahu 112,552 78,394 43.6 112,552 78,394 43.6 Maui 67,892 57,743 17.6 67,892 57,743 17.6 Molokai 1,156 882 31.0 1,156 882 31.0 Lanai 715 714 0.2 715 714 0.2 Kauai 29,372 25,554 14.9 29,372 25,554 14.9 Hawaii Island 45,404 37,823 20.0 45,404 37,823 20.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,424 962 151.9 2,424 962 151.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.16 10.91 -6.9 10.16 10.91 -6.9 Total by air 10.28 10.99 -6.5 10.28 10.99 -6.5 Oahu 8.01 8.77 -8.7 8.01 8.77 -8.7 Maui 9.20 9.77 -5.8 9.20 9.77 -5.8 Molokai 8.26 9.47 -12.8 8.26 9.47 -12.8 Lanai 4.04 5.72 -29.2 4.04 5.72 -29.2 Kauai 8.51 9.34 -8.9 8.51 9.34 -8.9 Hawaii Island 9.49 10.59 -10.4 9.49 10.59 -10.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.51 4.26 6.0 4.51 4.26 6.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 235.5 223.2 5.5 235.5 223.2 5.5 Total by air 236.9 223.9 5.8 236.9 223.9 5.8 Oahu 215.3 233.2 -7.7 215.3 233.2 -7.7 Maui 297.0 237.1 25.3 297.0 237.1 25.3 Molokai 126.6 86.3 46.7 126.6 86.3 46.7 Lanai 554.5 263.5 110.4 554.5 263.5 110.4 Kauai 257.7 203.4 26.7 257.7 203.4 26.7 Hawaii Island 184.8 200.9 -8.0 184.8 200.9 -8.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 68.4 32.4 90.6 68.4 32.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,393.0 2,434.9 -1.7 2,393.0 2,434.9 -1.7 Total by air 2,435.6 2,461.3 -1.0 2,435.6 2,461.3 -1.0 Oahu 1,723.5 2,044.1 -15.7 1,723.5 2,044.1 -15.7 Maui 2,733.1 2,315.9 18.0 2,733.1 2,315.9 18.0 Molokai 1,046.3 817.6 28.0 1,046.3 817.6 28.0 Lanai 2,242.6 1,505.8 48.9 2,242.6 1,505.8 48.9 Kauai 2,193.3 1,899.2 15.5 2,193.3 1,899.2 15.5 Hawaii Island 1,753.2 2,128.2 -17.6 1,753.2 2,128.2 -17.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 409.0 291.5 40.3 409.0 291.5 40.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JANUARY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,894.7 1,617.0 17.2 1,894.7 1,617.0 17.2 Total by air 1,887.9 1,612.9 17.1 1,887.9 1,612.9 17.1 Oahu 751.2 700.2 7.3 751.2 700.2 7.3 Maui 625.2 474.2 31.8 625.2 474.2 31.8 Molokai 4.5 2.8 60.5 4.5 2.8 60.5 Lanai 12.3 5.8 112.9 12.3 5.8 112.9 Kauai 234.6 176.5 32.9 234.6 176.5 32.9 Hawaii Island 260.1 253.3 2.7 260.1 253.3 2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6.8 4.1 66.6 6.8 4.1 66.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,044,944 8,129,294 -1.0 8,044,944 8,129,294 -1.0 Total by air 7,969,798 8,076,194 -1.3 7,969,798 8,076,194 -1.3 Oahu 3,489,098 3,608,940 -3.3 3,489,098 3,608,940 -3.3 Maui 2,104,649 2,165,484 -2.8 2,104,649 2,165,484 -2.8 Molokai 35,822 38,018 -5.8 35,822 38,018 -5.8 Lanai 22,174 21,441 3.4 22,174 21,441 3.4 Kauai 910,543 923,319 -1.4 910,543 923,319 -1.4 Hawaii Island 1,407,512 1,318,992 6.7 1,407,512 1,318,992 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 75,146 53,100 41.5 75,146 53,100 41.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 791,781 817,600 -3.2 791,781 817,600 -3.2 Total by air 775,132 805,567 -3.8 775,132 805,567 -3.8 Oahu 435,833 488,441 -10.8 435,833 488,441 -10.8 Maui 228,743 233,422 -2.0 228,743 233,422 -2.0 Molokai 4,334 5,567 -22.1 4,334 5,567 -22.1 Lanai 5,482 6,425 -14.7 5,482 6,425 -14.7 Kauai 106,980 106,142 0.8 106,980 106,142 0.8 Hawaii Island 148,376 147,402 0.7 148,376 147,402 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,648 12,033 38.4 16,648 12,033 38.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 259,514 262,235 -1.0 259,514 262,235 -1.0 Total by air 257,090 260,522 -1.3 257,090 260,522 -1.3 Oahu 112,552 116,417 -3.3 112,552 116,417 -3.3 Maui 67,892 69,854 -2.8 67,892 69,854 -2.8 Molokai 1,156 1,226 -5.8 1,156 1,226 -5.8 Lanai 715 692 3.4 715 692 3.4 Kauai 29,372 29,784 -1.4 29,372 29,784 -1.4 Hawaii Island 45,404 42,548 6.7 45,404 42,548 6.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2,424 1,713 41.5 2,424 1,713 41.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 10.16 9.94 2.2 10.16 9.94 2.2 Total by air 10.28 10.03 2.6 10.28 10.03 2.6 Oahu 8.01 7.39 8.3 8.01 7.39 8.3 Maui 9.20 9.28 -0.8 9.20 9.28 -0.8 Molokai 8.26 6.83 21.0 8.26 6.83 21.0 Lanai 4.04 3.34 21.2 4.04 3.34 21.2 Kauai 8.51 8.70 -2.2 8.51 8.70 -2.2 Hawaii Island 9.49 8.95 6.0 9.49 8.95 6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.51 4.41 2.3 4.51 4.41 2.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 235.5 198.9 18.4 235.5 198.9 18.4 Total by air 236.9 199.7 18.6 236.9 199.7 18.6 Oahu 215.3 194.0 11.0 215.3 194.0 11.0 Maui 297.0 219.0 35.6 297.0 219.0 35.6 Molokai 126.6 74.3 70.3 126.6 74.3 70.3 Lanai 554.5 269.3 105.9 554.5 269.3 105.9 Kauai 257.7 191.2 34.8 257.7 191.2 34.8 Hawaii Island 184.8 192.1 -3.8 184.8 192.1 -3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 90.6 77.0 17.7 90.6 77.0 17.7 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,393.0 1,977.7 21.0 2,393.0 1,977.7 21.0 Total by air 2,435.6 2,002.2 21.6 2,435.6 2,002.2 21.6 Oahu 1,723.5 1,433.5 20.2 1,723.5 1,433.5 20.2 Maui 2,733.1 2,031.6 34.5 2,733.1 2,031.6 34.5 Molokai 1,046.3 507.6 106.1 1,046.3 507.6 106.1 Lanai 2,242.6 898.6 149.6 2,242.6 898.6 149.6 Kauai 2,193.3 1,663.2 31.9 2,193.3 1,663.2 31.9 Hawaii Island 1,753.2 1,718.7 2.0 1,753.2 1,718.7 2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 409.0 339.7 20.4 409.0 339.7 20.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism