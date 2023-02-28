I 91 Northbound closed at exit 24
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St. Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB in the area of mm144/5 in Sheffield there is a Tractor Trailer jackknifed - blocking one lane. Due to multiple near collisions the decision has been made to shut down the interstate from exit 24.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston Public Safety Answering Point
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
802 878 7111