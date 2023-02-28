Submit Release
I 91 Northbound closed at exit 24

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St. Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 NB in the area of mm144/5 in Sheffield there is a Tractor Trailer jackknifed - blocking one lane. Due to multiple near collisions the decision has been made to shut down the interstate from exit 24.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston Public Safety Answering Point

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

802 878 7111

 

