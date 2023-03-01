Atlanta Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership

Matt Gunning Assumes Helm of CRI Atlanta Practice Unit

Matt is a relationship guy. He will elevate this practice unit as a decisive, strategic, resilient leader who puts people first.”
— Kelly Bollinger, CRI President, Eastern Region

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Matt Gunning as the partner-in-charge of their Atlanta-area market practice. This transition took effect on February 8, 2023. Matt succeeds Kelly Bollinger as the partner-in-charge of the CRI Atlanta practice unit, who served in this role for the past 11 years.

“Matt is a relationship guy. He will elevate this practice unit as a decisive, strategic, resilient leader who puts people first,” stated CRI Atlanta’s former partner-in-charge, Kelly Bollinger. “Matt has the rare ability to connect ideas and facts carefully, make sound judgments, knows how and when to act if circumstances are difficult, and does it all with a synthesized balance of empathy and determination. Our Atlanta practice unit is eager to hit the ground running with Matt and enthusiastic to see his success.” Kelly will remain an active part of CRI by serving as the newly appointed President of the Eastern Region for the firm, a newly developed role supporting and acting under the CRI CEO and Managing Partner, Chad Pinson, and also as a member of CRI’s Executive Committee.

Matt's 30-year career has been with CRI, having worked with Atlanta firm Bearden & Smith before merging with CRI. Before assuming the role of partner-in-charge of the CRI Atlanta practice unit, Matt oversaw the area's audit practice, working closely with nonprofit organizations and commercial manufacturing and distribution companies. He is a University of Notre Dame graduate and sits on the Advisory Council for the Georgia State University School of Accounting. Matt, his wife Angie, and their two college-aged daughters reside in Atlanta.

To learn more about Matt Gunning and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705
chunt@cricpa.com

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

