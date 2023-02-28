Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for January 2023

MACAU, February 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,580 as at end-January 2023, up by 0.5% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,087) and heavy motorcycles (108,187) rose by 0.4% and 1.8% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in January went down by 37.4% year-on-year to 784, of which 201 were electric vehicles. There were 392 heavy motorcycles (100 of them were electric) and 343 light automobiles (63 of them were electric), representing year-on-year decreases of 35.1% and 19.3% respectively. Number of traffic accidents in January dipped by 2.5% year-on-year to 1,072, with 2 persons killed and 327 persons injured.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in January grew by 45.0% year-on-year to 430,011 trips, of which light automobile trips (401,971) surged by 51.4%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in January slid by 31.8% year-on-year to 1,980 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (1,797 tonnes) took up 90.8% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 20.2% year-on-year to 11,501 tonnes in January; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (5,105 tonnes) dropped by 47.7% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (6,396 tonnes) expanded by 37.4%.  

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,687 trips in January, an uplift of 14.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 37.0% year-on-year to 2,751 tonnes in January, of which inward cargo (299 tonnes) and outward cargo (2,419 tonnes) decreased by 27.2% and 38.6% respectively.

As at the end of January, there were 92,243 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.0% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 4.1% year-on-year to 1,220,344; prepaid SIM card subscribers (294,245) dropped by 19.5% whereas postpaid subscribers (926,099) rose by 2.2%. Internet subscribers totalled 702,972 as at end-January, an increase of 4.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in January went up by 6.3% year-on-year to 148 million hours.

