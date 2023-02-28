Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Wildfire Resources Across Texas

TEXAS, February 28 - February 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state firefighting resources to support local officials in their response to wildfires impacting the Panhandle, the South Plains, West, and Northwest Texas.



“The State of Texas is mobilizing critical resources to assist local officials responding to wildfires impacting communities in the western half of our state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor wildfire activity and critical fire weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and follow wildfire safety tips to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. I thank the brave emergency response personnel who are taking the lead in protecting the lives and property of their fellow Texans from these fires.”



At the direction of the Governor, state assets—mobilized and deployed in coordination with the Texas A&M Forest Service—were activated as Texas communities responded to impacts from strong winds and elevated-to-critical fire weather conditions in the Panhandle, the South Plains, West, and Northwest Texas. On Monday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Preparedness Level 2, based on fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a warm and dry fire environment will support wildfire activity for much of the state this week. Later this week, a potent storm system and cold front is forecast to move into Texas, bringing elevated fire weather to areas south of Lubbock to Abilene and into South Texas. Resources are being mobilized and staged to support any local requests in this region of the state when necessary.



The following resources have been activated by TDEM at the Governor’s direction:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Five Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of approximately 125 firefighters and 25 fire engines; three All-Hazard Incident Management Teams, including planning and logistics personnel; aviation resources; fully staffed task forces located across the state with additional personnel and equipment for support; strategically placed fireline supervisors; command staff; and incident commanders with advanced qualifications

Texas Department of State Health Services — Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Two Wildland Fire Support Packages, including paramedics and an ambulance, one Rapid Extraction Module, including paramedics and all-terrain vehicles



TDEM has also readied the following state resources for activation as needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: 50 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) engines; 250 TIFMAS personnel; two TIFMAS hand crews; 30 All-Hazard Incident Management Team personnel

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 10 fire engines

Texas Department of State Health Services — Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Wildland Fire Support Packages, including paramedics and ambulances, along with Rapid Extrication Modules, including paramedics and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Disaster Recovery Task Force

Texas National Guard: Blackhawks with fire-suppression capability



Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.



Texans can visit texasready.gov for additional wildfire safety information.

