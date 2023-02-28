MDC will hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Columbia March 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Columbia on March 22. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified. The class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending this event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

This event will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC Central Regional Office in Columbia, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gY. For any questions, email the instructor at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Rd. in Columbia. From 63, take the Discovery Parkway exit and head west. The office will be located on the left.