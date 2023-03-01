Fairfax County, Virginia Partners with Sandstone Care to Offer Community Teen Addiction and Mental Health Resources
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfax County, Virginia has partnered with Sandstone Care, a national teen and young adult addiction treatment and mental health organization, providing age-specific treatment options. This partnership is to support the needs of residents of Fairfax County and the cities, Fairfax, and Falls Church who need mental health and substance abuse treatment that are eligible for funding under the Children’s Services. Act.
Any adolescent (13-18 years old) who is considering services will be evaluated by a Sandstone clinician. In order to take advantage of these services, families must have a county case manager, be eligible for services, and work with a Family Assessment and Planning Team (FAPT). Once this process is complete, Fairfax County will cover most costs of treatment, in addition to a small cost covered by the family.
With a growing number of locations across the nation and telehealth options, Sandstone Care and Fairfax County are ready to help with recovery and change. Teens who meet the above criteria can go to different Sandstone Care locations depending on the needs of the client. This includes:
● Reston, Virginia Outpatient Center
● Rockville, Maryland Outpatient Center
● Towson, Maryland Outpatient Center
● Crownsville, Maryland Teen Residential Center
● Cascade, Colorado Teen Residential Center
Sandstone Care Regional Clinical Director Erica Johns LPC knows the importance of bringing these addiction treatment and mental health services to the community,
“There are very few to no residential treatment resources that provide services to those who are struggling in the surrounding Virginia area. It is incredibly important to ensure that patients/clients have access to discharge planning resources in order for long-term success.”
This partnership became effective on January 30th 2023 and will extend until June 30th 2024.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care, a unique and innovative addiction treatment center with locations across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois, specializing in working with teens and young adults, is an expert in treating the root cause of mental health and addiction challenges. Over the years, Sandstone Care has treated hundreds of young people struggling with addiction and mental health issues with an incredibly hands-on approach, involving the families every step of the way, and providing support in all areas of their clients’ lives. For more information visit, https://www.sandstonecare.com/.
