FreshTasteGroup Label is Making Waves with Unbelievable Talents and Charitable Initiatives

FreshTasteGroup is an independent boutique record label with a unique roster of talented artists like Blue Black and Freddy Kelly.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshTasteGroup is proud to announce its flagship signings, Blu Black and Freddy Kelly, two of the hottest acts in the industry. The label is committed to providing its artists with the best in video production and marketing campaigns, and both Blu Black and Freddy Kelly are a testament to that commitment. The company is committed to giving it's brand the national recognition they deserve.

In addition to its commitment to the arts, FreshTasteGroup is also dedicated to giving back to the community through its philanthropic initiative, FreshCells. FreshCells is a sickle cell awareness campaign to raise money & educate the public on the importance of early detection and treatment of this debilitating condition.

FreshTasteGroup comprises highly creative and multitalented multimedia executives with extensive experience in multimedia, Management, brand marketing, cinematic creative direction, and print design. They are known to offer clients a demonstrated capacity to conduct creative analysis and design best-fit solutions for multifaceted campaigns that aid their clients, regardless of their background or industry, in designing and implementing thoughtful and impactful Branding tools to help grow their business.

"We believe that music and philanthropy go hand-in-hand," said a spokesperson for FreshTasteGroup. "Our goal is to use our platform to positively impact the world and bring attention to important causes like sickle cell awareness. We're proud to be making a difference in the lives of those affected by this condition," Said Tahir "StayFresh" Ali, CEO, FreshTasteGroup.

FreshTasteGroup is fast becoming known as the go-to label for new and upcoming artists who want to make a difference in the world through their music. With its commitment to philanthropy, hip-hop, and healthcare, FreshTasteGroup is truly making a mark in the industry.

For more information on FreshTasteGroup, visit the label's website at www.FreshTasteGroup.com.

