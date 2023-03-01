Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Announces Inclusion on Senior Move Management Expert Panel

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Logo

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Co-Founder and CEO, Janeen Salzgeber, will speak on several expert panel discussions in partnership with Silver Angels.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Co-Founder and CEO, Janeen Salzgeber, will speak on several expert panel discussions in partnership with Silver Angels. Silver Angels, a multi-faceted group of senior resources in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties, will host panels at multiple Senior Living Communities during the month of March.

The Silver Angels panel discussions offer key insight on topics relating to senior and specialty move management. Topics will be relevant to seniors that are ready to transition living arrangements, including facility selection and placement, downsizing, the legal side of senior services, Medicare and personal care.

The programs will be held on March 8th from 3:00-5:00 at Promise Pointe Senior Living Community, March 24th from 3:00-5:00 at Renaissance Senior Living Community, and March 28th from 2:00-4:00 at Concordia Village Senior Living Community.

With over 30 years of experience in senior living and the design industry, Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. The company has won several awards for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. The inclusion of the firm on the Silver Angels expert senior and specialty move management panel reflects the recent growth of the company. Their team of experts has established partnerships with some of the largest assisted living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their white glove services help those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include move management and downsizing, collaborative divorce, organizing and decluttering, real estate support, mental health moves, and extreme content assistance. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process. Talk to a specialist today about coordinating a tailored move for you and your family!