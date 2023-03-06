Precept NOW Launches Healthcare Website
One-of-a-kind site connects APRN students & licensed preceptors
I wanted to create a community where students have the power of choice by selecting and connecting with available preceptors.”ROANOKE, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precept Now announces the launch of a unique professional platform for the healthcare industry, connecting Advanced Practice Registered Nursing (APRN) students with licensed medical providers (APRNs & Physicians) to secure clinical hours. Once a member of the APRN student community, students then have the availability to search for preceptors within a certain medical specialty, region, and/or previous school affiliation. Once they have found a preceptor that meets their specific education requirements they can send a direct request for clinical hours needed. Once the preceptor accepts the request the rest is between them.
Precept Now is a community and meeting platform combined to support the APRN student needs. Other services include the ability to connect with other APRN students and have access to additional education resources including featured lectures on current medical topics, CMEs, and more! After verification of the students' new APRN license their account is then upgraded to a professional provider account with FREE continued membership access. ALL licensed medical providers have FREE access to the licensed provider community and the option of precepting if desired. Potential preceptor options include providing and supporting the APRN community with practicum opportunities for free or if desired for a fee. Unified communities aim to uplift our growing APRN profession as we are the future of healthcare!
Precept Now’s President and Founder is a licensed nurse practitioner, Laura Love FNP-C, who understands the needs and desires of APRNs. She had a eureka moment during her academic journey as her clinical placements fell through ultimately delaying her graduation and completion of her FNP program by two semesters. This was an emotional and costly delay. APRNs are underserved as students within the medical community as most programs do not secure nor confirm preceptors for their education. This disparity sparked the idea for the need for a unified APRN community for both students and preceptors alike. “I wanted to create a community where students have the power of choice by selecting and connecting with available preceptors while also connecting with students for study groups, posting interesting articles and even watching lectures from licensed medical provider members.”
Precept Now will have its formal launch exhibit at the 2023 Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners in March. It must have been fate, as the headquarters of Precept Now is just down the street from the VCNP Conference in Roanoke, Virginia. Laura mentioned, “I couldn’t be more excited to present my company in my hometown! We have branded merchandise and great giveaways, so stop by booth #34 from March 22-25.”
This isn’t the last you’ll hear of Precept NOW or Laura Love, FNP-C. The umbrella company APRN Associates, LLC has additional projects underway to support our traveling nurses. She already has her second website in the planning phase. WandeRNg.com - Not all nurses that wander are considered lost, they are making bank!
