Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market expected to grow 30x in the next 7 years

Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size stood at US$1.1 billion in 2022. As per cCarbon estimates, the market is expected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2030.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size stood at US$1.1 billion in 2022, up from US$50 million in 2019 registering an annually compounded growth rate of 115.38%. As per cCarbon estimates, the market is expected to reach value of US$29.7 billion by 2030. The main driver of growth is the need to reduce Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.GHG emissions from aviation industry constitutes nearly 2% of the global GHG emission and approximately 11% of the transportation industry. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a biofuel which is used to power aircrafts and has a similar chemical property to conventional jet fuel albeit with a much lesser carbon footprint.cCarbon has mapped both the demand as well as supply of SAF to size the market. The research indicates that global SAF consumption in 2022 (as per offtake agreements) stood at 494 million litres. At the same time, research done at plant level showed global production in 2022 stood at 538 million litres. The future production is expected to reach 18.2 billion litres in 2030, registering an annual growth rate of 55.30%.In 2022, Europe occupied the highest market share of 60% however, as per cCarbon research, North America will occupy the highest share at 36% by 2030. Other significant observation is the South America and Middle East which by the end of 2022 had no production will occupy 12% and 3% respectively.Data collection from supply side was achieved by tracking the plants producing SAF worldwide for both active and planned. And demand side was modeled by tracking the offtake agreements worldwide which included data on the fuel producer, fuel purchaser, offtake volume agreement, offtake length and start year.To learn more: https://www.ccarbon.info/insight-report/?ID=33 Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Current Status and Expected Growth1.1 Emergence of Sustainable Aviation Fuel1.2 SAF market expected to grow 30x in the next 7 years1.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2019-20221.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2022-20301.5 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Regional Market Share (Production), 2022 and 20301.6 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size, 2019-20302. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Snapshot of Dynamics2.1 Blending Limits- a key driver for SAF3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis3.1 Political Factors3.2 Economic Factors3.3 Social Factors3.4 Technological Factors3.5 Legal Factors3.6 Environmental Factors4. Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for production4.1 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)4.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)4.3 Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)4.4 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (FT-SPK/A)4.5 Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)4.6 Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)4.7 Hydrocarbon-Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HC-HEFA-SPK)4.8 Co-processing4.9 Power to Liquid (PtL)5. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis5.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Offtake Agreements5.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Supply to Airports5.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Capacity Addition6. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Net Zero Emission Commitment, by Airlines7. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Book and Claim Process8. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Framework8.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Key Legislation in USA, EU9. Company Profiles9.2 Valero Energy Corporation9.3 World Energy9.4 Darling Ingredients Inc.9.5 Fulcrum Bioenergy9.6 Renewable Energy Group9.7 Aemetis Inc.9.8 Gevo Inc.9.9 Lanzatech9.10 Red Rock Biofuels10. Conclusion and further research areas underway11. Annexures11.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Supply to Airports11.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Offtake Agreement11.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Plant DetailsList of FiguresFigure 1: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Production (In Million Litres), 2019-2022Figure 2: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, (In Million Litres), 2022-2030Figure 3: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Regional Market Share, 2022Figure 4: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Regional Market Share, 2030Figure 5: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size (In US$ Million), 2019-2030Figure 6: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, By Offtake AgreementsFigure 7: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Capacity Addition, 2023-2030Figure 8: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Capacity Addition, Region-Wise, 2023-2030 (In Million Litres)Figure 9: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Number of Plants, Region and Year Wise, 2023-2030List of TablesTable 1: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Production (In Million Litres), 2019-2022Table 2: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, (In Million Litres), 2022-2030Table 3: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size (In US$ Million), 2019-2022Table 4: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size (In US$ Million), 2022-2030Table 5: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, by Pathways and FeedstockTable 6: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Offtake AgreementsTable 7: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, By Capacity Addition, 2023-2030Table 8: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, By Capacity Addition, Region-Wise, 2023-2030 (In Million Litres)Table 9: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, By Number of Plants, Region and Year Wise, 2023-2030Table 10: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Net Zero Emission Commitment, By AirlinesTable 11: Neste Oyj, Company DetailsTable 12: Neste Oyj, Operational DetailsTable 13: Valero Energy Corporation, Company DetailsTable 14: Valero Energy Corporation, Operational DetailsTable 15: World Energy Company DetailsTable 16: World Energy Operational DetailsTable 17: Darling Ingredients Inc., Company DetailsTable 18: Darling Ingredients Inc., Operational DetailsTable 19: Fulcrum Bioenergy, Company DetailsTable 20: Fulcrum Bioenergy, Operational DetailsTable 21: Renewable Energy Group, Company DetailsTable 22: Renewable Energy Group, Operational DetailsTable 23: Aemetis Inc., Company DetailsTable 24: Aemetis Inc., Operational DetailsTable 25: Gevo Inc., Company DetailsTable 26: Gevo Inc., Operational DetailsTable 27: LanzaTech, Company DetailsTable 28: LanzaTech, Operational DetailsTable 29: Red Rock Biofuels, Company DetailsTable 30: Red Rock Biofuels, Operational DetailsTable 31: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Supply to AirportsTable 32: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Offtake AgreementTable 33: Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Plant Details