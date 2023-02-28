Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market expected to grow 30x in the next 7 years
Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size stood at US$1.1 billion in 2022. As per cCarbon estimates, the market is expected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2030.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size stood at US$1.1 billion in 2022, up from US$50 million in 2019 registering an annually compounded growth rate of 115.38%. As per cCarbon estimates, the market is expected to reach value of US$29.7 billion by 2030. The main driver of growth is the need to reduce Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
GHG emissions from aviation industry constitutes nearly 2% of the global GHG emission and approximately 11% of the transportation industry. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a biofuel which is used to power aircrafts and has a similar chemical property to conventional jet fuel albeit with a much lesser carbon footprint.
cCarbon has mapped both the demand as well as supply of SAF to size the market. The research indicates that global SAF consumption in 2022 (as per offtake agreements) stood at 494 million litres. At the same time, research done at plant level showed global production in 2022 stood at 538 million litres. The future production is expected to reach 18.2 billion litres in 2030, registering an annual growth rate of 55.30%.
In 2022, Europe occupied the highest market share of 60% however, as per cCarbon research, North America will occupy the highest share at 36% by 2030. Other significant observation is the South America and Middle East which by the end of 2022 had no production will occupy 12% and 3% respectively.
Data collection from supply side was achieved by tracking the plants producing SAF worldwide for both active and planned. And demand side was modeled by tracking the offtake agreements worldwide which included data on the fuel producer, fuel purchaser, offtake volume agreement, offtake length and start year.
Contact
Gabriel Stoltzfus
Client Associate
insights@cCarbon.info
Table of Contents
1. Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Current Status and Expected Growth
1.1 Emergence of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
1.2 SAF market expected to grow 30x in the next 7 years
1.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2019-2022
1.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2022-2030
1.5 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Regional Market Share (Production), 2022 and 2030
1.6 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Size, 2019-2030
2. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Snapshot of Dynamics
2.1 Blending Limits- a key driver for SAF
3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis
3.1 Political Factors
3.2 Economic Factors
3.3 Social Factors
3.4 Technological Factors
3.5 Legal Factors
3.6 Environmental Factors
4. Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for production
4.1 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)
4.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)
4.3 Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)
4.4 Fischer-Tropsch Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (FT-SPK/A)
4.5 Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)
4.6 Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)
4.7 Hydrocarbon-Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HC-HEFA-SPK)
4.8 Co-processing
4.9 Power to Liquid (PtL)
5. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis
5.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Offtake Agreements
5.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Supply to Airports
5.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, By Capacity Addition
6. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Net Zero Emission Commitment, by Airlines
7. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Book and Claim Process
8. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Framework
8.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Key Legislation in USA, EU
9. Company Profiles
9.2 Valero Energy Corporation
9.3 World Energy
9.4 Darling Ingredients Inc.
9.5 Fulcrum Bioenergy
9.6 Renewable Energy Group
9.7 Aemetis Inc.
9.8 Gevo Inc.
9.9 Lanzatech
9.10 Red Rock Biofuels
10. Conclusion and further research areas underway
11. Annexures
11.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Supply to Airports
11.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, Offtake Agreement
11.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Plant Details
