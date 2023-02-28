Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,038 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Conditions - Feb. 28, 2023

After a long winter, I bet many of us are suffering from cabin fever and are eager to go steelhead fishing. Late winter is a dynamic time on the upper Salmon River, with constantly changing river and weather conditions. This year is no exception, so hopefully, this river condition report will keep everyone informed about what to expect in the coming weeks.

This time of year, we receive many calls from anglers inquiring about the status of the Deadwater ice jam. As of Monday, February 27, the ice jam remains in place and covers the river from Deadwater to the Tower Creek boat ramp. This winter, the ice jam reached its greatest extent just upstream of the Morgan Bar boat ramp, but it did not reach the Carmen Bridge. Due to the ice, all boat ramps between Deadwater and Morgan Bar are currently unusable. Fish and Game crews will clear our ramps (Red Rock, 4th of July, Bobcat, and North Fork) once the river opens to below North Fork, and the likelihood of the ice jam building back upstream is low. As in previous years, we will issue a separate report once the ice jam breaks up through Deadwater. 

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Conditions - Feb. 28, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more